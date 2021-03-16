Kohli takes India to 156-6 against England in 3rd T20I

Kohli takes India to 156-6 against England in 3rd T20IPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-03-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 20:52 IST
India posted 156 for 6 against England in the third T20 international of the five-match series here on Tuesday.
Virat Kohli was the top-scorer for India with his unbeaten 46-ball 77 after India were invited to take first strike.
For England, Mark Wood (3/31) took three wickets to emerge as the most successful bowler, while Chris Jordon (1/35) claimed one.
Brief Score: India: 156 for 6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 77; Mark Wood 3/31).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
