Left Menu

Kohli plays blinder as India finish on 156 for 6 vs England

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-03-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 20:58 IST
Kohli plays blinder as India finish on 156 for 6 vs England
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Skipper Virat Kohli's magnificence overshadowed an otherwise ordinary batting performance as India recovered from a difficult situation to manage a decent 156 for 6 against England in the third T20 International here on Tuesday.

Skipper Kohli (77 not out, 46 balls) picked opposition's hostile fast bowler Mark Wood (3/31 in 4 overs) for some special treatment in the 18th over with some ''gourmet hitting'' that changed the course of the innings after England put India under the pump at 86 for 5.

Wood's thunderbolts at 90 plus miles per hour found the younger Indian batsmen in considerable discomfort.

Woods didn't do anything extra but bowled fast and straight, mixing the well disguised short pitched stuff to get them into a tangle.

Save Kohli, other Indian youngsters found it difficult to put bat to ball as pace and bounce off the pitch worked wonders for English speed merchants.

The Indian skipper with his near perfect technique fought fire with fire, playing those pull shots and the lofted hit, shuffling towards leg stump and making room for himself.

He was lucky when his mistimed flick to a short ball fetched him a six but then the second flick was perfectly dispatched to the longest corner for a maximum.

But the shot of the night was a straight six off Wood, which made the bowler take his time to finish the over. Not to forget the shape which he was in while executing a ramp shot off Jofra Archer.

The partnership with Hardik Pandya (17 off 15 balls) fetched 70 off 5.3 overs but it was all about Kohli for the better part as the Baroda all-rounder was struggling to time the ball.

But others were not so lucky with Wood making life miserable for them.

KL Rahul (0) was once again in the midst of a forgettable patch where all the good deliveries were being earmarked for him.

Wood bowled one at 91 mph, one that pitched on length and nipped back enough to breach through the opener's defence before he could bring his bat down.

Rohit Sharma (15 off 17 balls) was playing his first game of the series and while he managed to read Adil Rashid's googlies well, Wood's well directed bouncer got him as he was holed out in the deep.

Ishan Kishan (4), after a dream debut, got a hostile welcome from Wood, who managed to soften the Jharkhand dasher.

The result was Chris Jordan extracting extra bounce and the ill-timed pull shot brought his downfall as the hosts looked in complete disarray.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP has put up Indian democracy for sale, claims Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday alleged the BJP has put up Indian democracy for sale, while the Congress has reduced itself to goods that are up for sale.Hitting out at both the parties, Vijayan said in many states, people...

Google to cut app store fees on developers' first million in sales by half

Alphabet Incs Google said on Tuesday it would cut the service fee that app developers pay to its app store by half for the first 1 million in revenue they earn every year.The move will bring down Googles app store fees to 15 from 30, the co...

Consider plea for common symbols: HC to EC

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Election Commission to consider the pleas of three minor parties demanding common symbols to contest in the ensuing Assembly polls scheduled for April 6.The All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi, he...

Two men stabbed to death in road rage incident in Delhi

Two men were allegedly stabbed to death by a juvenile and his accomplice in a road rage incident in outer Delhis Paschim Vihar, police said on Tuesday.The deceased have been identified as Rohit Aggarwal 23 and Ghanshyam 20, residents of Shi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021