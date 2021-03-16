Ajeetesh, Harendra and Honey share first round lead at Delhi-NCR Open Golf C'ship

The Chandigarh duo of Ajeetesh Sandhu and Harendra Gupta along with Delhi's Honey Baisoya were tied for the lead at six-under-66 after the first round of the Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship here on Tuesday.

Delhi-based Rashid Khan and Bengaluru's Trishul Chinnappa occupied tied fourth place, one behind the lead, at five-under-67.

Asian Tour winner Ajeetesh began the day with birdies on the first two holes including a 15-feet conversion on his opening 10th hole. Another 15-feet birdie conversion followed on the 16th for Ajeetesh. He was a promising four-under at the turn having drained a birdie on the 17th too. However, on the front-nine, he missed a few scoring opportunities on the greens and managed just two more birdies.

''I had a great start today as the birdies on the first two holes really got me going. But a few missed chances on the greens slowed down my progress after the turn,'' Ajeetesh said.

''Nonetheless, I'm happy to have kept the errors out. I used my 5-wood to great effect today.'' Harendra, a five-time winner on the PGTI, came up with seven birdies at the cost of a lone bogey. He also struck his approach shots well to set up a number of birdies within four to eight feet.

Honey, the winner of the Delhi-NCR Open's inaugural edition in 2018, had a slow start since he sank his first birdie of the day on the eighth.

However, his four straight birdies from the eighth to the 11th brought him within sight of the lead. A minor blip followed on the 12th where he dropped a shot but he came back stronger with three birdies on the last five holes including two on the closing stretch of 17th and 18th.

Rashid, currently the highest-ranked Indian in the world at 311, mixed an eagle and four birdies with a bogey for his 67. Trishul Chinnappa, who too fired a 67, had an identical card.

The seasoned Gaurav Ghei of Delhi and Gurugram-based youngster Veer Ahlawat were tied for sixth at 68.

Bengaluru's Chikkarangappa was tied 12th at 70 while PGTI Order of Merit leader Karandeep Kochhar of Chandigarh, Kolkata’s Rahil Gangjee and Pune-based Udayan Mane were all in tied 22nd place with matching scores of 71.