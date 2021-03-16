The following are the top/expected sports stories at 2120 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of third T20I between India and England in Ahmedabad *Report of I-League match between Sudeva FC and Neroca FC.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-LD INNINGS Kohli plays blinder as India finish on 156 for 6 vs England Ahmedabad, Mar 16 (PTI) Skipper Virat Kohli's magnificence overshadowed an otherwise ordinary batting performance as India recovered from a difficult situation to manage a decent 156 for 6 against England in the third T20 International here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-PREVIEW Indian women to play for pride in 5th ODI against SA women Lucknow, Mar 16 (PTI) The series already out of their grasp, the Indian women cricketers, who are struggling to put together a cohesive team show, will have pride at stake when they clash with South Africa women in the fifth and final One-day International, here on Wednesday.

SPO-BAD-IND Sindhu and Co. chase elusive title at All England Championships Birmingham, Mar 16 (PTI) World champion P V Sindhu will look to shrug off her demoralising Swiss Open final defeat and take advantage of a depleted field when she spearheads India's challenge at the prestigious All England Open Badminton Championships, beginning here on Wednesday.

SPO-ILEAGUE-ARROWS Gritty Indian Arrows beat Aizawl FC 2-1 in I-League Kolkata, Mar 16 (PTI) The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental side, Indian Arrows showed great determination to notch up a thrilling 2-1 win over Aizawl FC in an I-League match here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-ICC-FIXING Match-Fixing: ICC bans UAE players Naveed and Shaiman for eight years Dubai, Mar 16 (PTI) The ICC on Tuesday slapped eight-year bans on United Arab Emirates (UAE) cricketers Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar Butt for their attempted role in trying to fix matches in the T20 World Cup qualifier in 2019.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-LD POONAM Spin attack has not been up to mark against SA: Poonam Yadav Lucknow, Mar 16 (PTI) Senior bowler Poonam Yadav on Tuesday admitted that a below-par show by the home spinners was a huge factor in India's ODI series defeat against South Africa and they are still figuring out how the performance can be improved on non-supportive surfaces. SPO-ATH-OLY-SREESHANKAR Long jumper Sreeshankar qualifies for Tokyo Olympics Patiala, Mar 16 (PTI) Long jumper Murli Sreeshankar on Tuesday qualified for the Tokyo Olympics by bettering his own national record with a leap of 8.26m on the second day of the Federation Cup Senior National Athletics Championships here.

SPO-ATH-FEDCUP Dhanalakshmi beats Dutee to win 100m gold, Hima disqualified after false start Patiala, Mar 16 (PTI) National record holder Dutee Chand was beaten to second place by S Dhanalakshmi, while Hima Das was disqualified after a false start in a much-anticipated women's 100m sprint final in the Federation Cup Senior National Athletics Championships here on Tuesday.

SPO-AFI-SUMARIWALLA Athlete is a common term, there is difference between athletes and athletics: AFI on doping New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) did not confirm if the two Olympic hopeful athletes, caught recently in doping, are from track and field but promised on Tuesday that guilty won't be supported.

SPO-TENNIS-FED-LD TEAM Ankita, Sania to lead India in Billie Jean King Cup WG Play-offs against Latvia New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Country's best singles player Ankita Raina and veteran Sania Mirza will lead India in the next month's Billie Jean King Cup World Group Play-offs away tie against formidable Latvia as the AITA named a five-member team on Tuesday for the tournament.

SPO-CRI-COUNTY-SARAH Former England women's keeper Sarah Taylor joins coaching staff of Sussex county's men team Hove (Sussex), Mar 16 (PTI) In a rare but welcome move, English County side Sussex has named Sarah Taylor, one of the greatest keepers to have graced the women's game, in their men's team coaching staff for the upcoming season.

SPO-CRI-HOLDING-AWARD Holding awarded Best pundit at British Sports Journalism Award London, Mar 16 (PTI) West Indies cricket great Michael Holding, who came out in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement, has been named the 'Best Pundit' at the SJA British Sports Journalism Award 2020.

SPO-CRI-LEGENDS SA Legends qualify for semis in Road Safety World Series T20 Raipur, Mar 16 (PTI) South Africa Legends entered the semifinals of the Road Safety World Series T20 by beating Bangladesh Legends by 10 wickets here.

SPO-CRI-SL-FINE Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate in third ODI against West Indies Dubai, Mar 16 (PTI) Sri Lanka have been fined 40 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against the West Indies in the third ODI in Antigua, the ICC said on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-DIGITAL BCCI invites bids for its and IPL digital properties New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) The BCCI on Tuesday invited bids for its digital properties as well as those of the Indian Premier League through a tender process.

SPO-CRI-WOM-ODI-RANKINGS Women's ICC ODI rankings: Raut breaks into top 20 among batters Dubai, Mar 16 (PTI) Following her brilliant performance in the ongoing one-day series against South Africa, India's Punam Raut broke into the top 20 among batters in the latest ICC women's ODI rankings, released on Tuesday.

SPO-WREST-TRIALS Wrestling: Sandeep books 74kg slot for next month's Olympic Qualifiers in Kazakhstan New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) National champion Sandeep Singh Mann booked the 74kg slot in the Indian wrestling team for the upcoming Asian Olympic Qualifiers, edging out comeback-man Narsingh Pancham Yadav and seasoned Amit Dhankar in the trials, held here on Tuesday.