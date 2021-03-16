Left Menu

Horse racing-Blackmore becomes first woman jockey to win Champion Hurdle

Rachael Blackmore became the first woman jockey to win the Champion Hurdle when she guided Honeysuckle to victory in the opening feature race of the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday. It was unbeaten Honeysuckle's 11th successive victory. "Absolutely incredible," Blackmore said.

Reuters | Cheltenham | Updated: 16-03-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 21:24 IST
Horse racing-Blackmore becomes first woman jockey to win Champion Hurdle
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Rachael Blackmore became the first woman jockey to win the Champion Hurdle when she guided Honeysuckle to victory in the opening feature race of the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday. The 31-year-old Irish rider was untroubled as the 11-10 favourite streaked clear to win by six lengths. It was unbeaten Honeysuckle's 11th successive victory.

"Absolutely incredible," Blackmore said. "I'm speechless to be honest. I can't believe we just won the Champion Hurdle. "It's unbelievable for everyone in the yard. She's so straightforward to ride. It's very easy to do things when you know you've a big engine underneath you."

The usual Cheltenham roar from the grandstands was missing as Blackmore crossed the line, however, as this year's four-day jump racing festival is taking place behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP has put up Indian democracy for sale, claims Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday alleged the BJP has put up Indian democracy for sale, while the Congress has reduced itself to goods that are up for sale.Hitting out at both the parties, Vijayan said in many states, people...

Google to cut app store fees on developers' first million in sales by half

Alphabet Incs Google said on Tuesday it would cut the service fee that app developers pay to its app store by half for the first 1 million in revenue they earn every year.The move will bring down Googles app store fees to 15 from 30, the co...

Consider plea for common symbols: HC to EC

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Election Commission to consider the pleas of three minor parties demanding common symbols to contest in the ensuing Assembly polls scheduled for April 6.The All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi, he...

Two men stabbed to death in road rage incident in Delhi

Two men were allegedly stabbed to death by a juvenile and his accomplice in a road rage incident in outer Delhis Paschim Vihar, police said on Tuesday.The deceased have been identified as Rohit Aggarwal 23 and Ghanshyam 20, residents of Shi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021