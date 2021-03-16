Left Menu

Soccer-Flick says Bayern keen to extend good form against Lazio

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick said his Bundesliga leaders are determined to continue their good form when they host Lazio and will not take the Italians lightly in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 game on Wednesday. Our current aim is to continue on in this manner," Flick told reporters on Tuesday. "We want to win tomorrow.

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:06 IST
Soccer-Flick says Bayern keen to extend good form against Lazio

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick said his Bundesliga leaders are determined to continue their good form when they host Lazio and will not take the Italians lightly in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 game on Wednesday. European champions Bayern moved towards the quarter-finals by thrashing Lazio 4-1 in the first leg in Rome last month.

They are on a four-match winning run in all competitions and lead the German top-flight by four points after 25 games. "We've delivered strong performances in the Champions League, as well as in the Bundesliga. Our current aim is to continue on in this manner," Flick told reporters on Tuesday.

"We want to win tomorrow. Especially since we're at home, we really want to win to further build our self-confidence. "We are not approaching this game expecting that we can just bring it (the win) home. We want to win and to do that we have to perform well because Lazio can play very good football.

"They know how to score goals so we have to be alert and ready on the field from the start." Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and winger Kingsley Coman are doubtful for the game after missing training due to illness and a muscle problem respectively.

"Kingsley has muscle issues and Manuel has a slight cold," Flick said. "We are hoping both will be on board, but we have to wait to see what happens tonight, especially in Manuel's case, before we decide tomorrow morning."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Renovation work on Brussels landmark inches towards start line after decades

Work could finally begin on renovating the outside of Brussels landmark the Palais de Justice - but only after the scaffolding that has cloaked the courthouse since 1987 gets another full safety check.The scaffolding has become as much part...

BMC asks schools to discontinue rotational attendance for teachers

In view of rising coronavirus cases in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Cororation on Tuesday asked schools to discontinue 50 per cent rotational attendance for teachers and other staff from March 17, a senior official said.Instead, sch...

Pune: 8 held for trying to sell bank data worth Rs 216 cr

Eight people have been arrested for allegedly obtaining dormant account details worth Rs 216 crore in several banks in a fraudulent manner with the intention of selling the data, Pune police said on Tuesday.Those arrested include an actor w...

Study shows how pregnancy turns the stress response on its head

Researchers in a recent study found that the link between physical health problems and psychological stress generally relates to a stress-induced immune response gone wild, with inflammation then causing damage to other systems in the body....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021