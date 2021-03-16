Left Menu

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced the Proteas men's and women's squad players who will be awarded national contracts for the 2021/22 season.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:30 IST
Lara Goodall, Henrich Klaasen awarded central contracts by CSA
Henrich Klaasen (CSA Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced the Proteas men's and women's squad players who will be awarded national contracts for the 2021/22 season. The men's international program includes two ICC T20 World Cups in October and November of 2021 (India) and 2022 (Australia) along with a full limited-overs tour to Ireland in July of this year.

The upgraded system will again be in place this year. Those players selected for the Proteas during the 2021/22 season who are not contracted can qualify for a performance-based National Contract upgrade. The major upcoming engagement for the women's team is the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand in March and April.

"CSA is delighted to confirm that the women's contracts have increased from 14 to 15 players, while it has been decided to remain with the 16 men's contracts, keeping the 17th open, giving players the opportunity to qualify for it through performance," CSA said in a statement. "Lara Goodall is the 15th player who has been awarded a women's team national contract after consistently good performances throughout the last couple of seasons, while Heinrich Klaasen receives his maiden men's team contract," it added.

"It is a matter of great pride that CSA has increased the number of women's contracts from 14 to 15 for the very first time," CSA Acting Chief Executive, Pholetsi Moseki, said. "We are confident that the number of selected players for both the men's and women's teams is sufficient to maintain them across the formats in which they participate. We are about to enter into a very important cricket season with ICC World Cup events for both the men's and the women's teams and we are confident that we have the correct personnel and necessary depth within the system to produce teams that will challenge the best in the world in the coming 12 months," he added.

Contracted women's players: Dane van Niekerk (captain, Eastern Province), Trisha Chetty (KZN Coastal), Nadine de Klerk (Western Province), Mignon du Preez (Northerns), Lara Goodall (Western Province), Shabnim Ismail (KZN Coastal), Sinalo Jafta (Western Province), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Ayabong Khaka (Gauteng), Masabata Klaas (North West), Lizelle Lee (North West), Sune Luus (Northerns), Tumi Sekhukhune (North West), Chloe Tryon (KZN Coastal), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province). Contracted men's players: Temba Bavuma (white-ball captain, Imperial Lions), Quinton de Kock (Momentum Multiply Titans), Dean Elgar (red ball captain, Momentum Multiply Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Imperial Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Imperial Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions). (ANI)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

