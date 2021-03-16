Sports News Roundup: Alex Ovechkin scores milestone goal in Caps' win; Pogacar seals Tirreno-Adriatico victory and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

ATP's revised ranking system makes no sense: Zverev

Advertisement

U.S. Open runner-up Alexander Zverev says it is "absurd" he remains behind Roger Federer under the ATP Tour's revised rankings system during the COVID-19 pandemic, given that the Swiss was out injured for more than a year. The ATP, which runs the men's tour, froze the rankings last year during the five-month shutdown of professional tournaments with countries imposing lockdown and sealing borders to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin scores milestone goal in Caps' win

Alex Ovechkin scored his 717th goal, tying him for sixth on the NHL's career list, and the visiting Washington Capitals won their season-high fifth consecutive game, a 6-0 rout of the slumping Buffalo Sabres on Monday. Washington rookie Vitek Vanecek faced just 23 shots to record his first shutout. Evgeny Kuznetsov, Nicklas Backstrom, Richard Panik, Daniel Sprong and Garnet Hathaway also scored as the Capitals won for the ninth time in 10 games.

Pogacar seals Tirreno-Adriatico victory

Tadej Pogacar wrapped up overall victory in the Tirreno-Adriatico week-long race by holding off Belgian Wout van Aert in the final individual time trial on Tuesday. The Tour de France champion took fourth place on the day, 12 seconds off the pace of stage winner Van Aert who clocked a best time of 11:06 over 10.1km around San Benedetto del Tronto.

Masks and distancing required for roadside spectators during torch relay

Tokyo Olympic organisers on Tuesday called on roadside spectators at the torch relay to wear masks and practise social distancing to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. They also said torch relay staff must test negative for the coronavirus before being sent from Tokyo.

Blackmore becomes first woman jockey to win Champion Hurdle

Rachael Blackmore became the first woman jockey to win the Champion Hurdle when she guided Honeysuckle to victory in the opening feature race of the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday. The 31-year-old Irish rider was untroubled as the 11-10 favourite streaked clear to win by six lengths. It was unbeaten Honeysuckle's 11th successive victory.

Russian junior player dies after being struck in the head by puck

A Russian junior ice hockey player died on Tuesday after being struck in the head by a puck during a game last week, Russia's Junior Hockey League (MHL) said. Timur Faizutdinov, a defenseman for Dinamo St Petersburg in the MHL, was hit by a puck cleared during a playoff game against Loko Yaroslavl last Friday.

Recovering Nadal to skip Miami and focus on clay court swing

Rafa Nadal will skip the Miami Open that begins later this month in a bid to recover from a back injury in time for the clay court swing, the Spaniard said on Tuesday. Nadal had not played since his quarter-final exit at the Australian Open last month and also skipped the ATP 500 event in Dubai.

Team New Zealand on brink of America's Cup triumph

Team New Zealand moved within one race win of a second successive America's Cup triumph but their hopes of sealing the match on Tuesday disappeared when race 10 was abandoned due to unfavourable wind off the coast of Auckland. After a short postponement, defender TNZ won the ninth race by 30 seconds over Luna Rossa in a time of 25 minutes and 29 seconds to take a 6-3 lead in the best-of-13 match.

NBA roundup: Giannis' third straight triple-double carries Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his third triple-double in as many games, and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a second-half surge to beat the host Washington Wizards 133-122 on Monday. Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in what is actually his fourth consecutive triple-double -- counting his Most Valuable Player-winning performance in the March 7 All-Star Game.

Tokyo Olympic organiser to hold meeting with IOC, others on March 22: Kyodo

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organising Committee will likely meet with representatives of the International Olympic Committee, Japan's government and Tokyo city to discuss the event, including whether to bar foreign spectators, Kyodo news said. Sources earlier told Reuters that the games will be held without spectators from overseas because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)