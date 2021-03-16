Left Menu

Motorcycling-Marquez speeds up return with road bike test in Barcelona

Spanish media reported that the once-dominant rider had flown to Doha at the weekend for a COVID-19 vaccination offered by race organisers to all in the MotoGP paddock before returning to Barcelona. Marquez did not take part in recent pre-season tests at the Losail circuit but is on the entry list for the opening night race and has not ruled out competing.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:39 IST
Motorcycling-Marquez speeds up return with road bike test in Barcelona
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

Marc Marquez lapped Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya on a production motorcycle on Tuesday as the six-times MotoGP champion sped up his push to return from injury at the March 28 season-opener in Qatar. The 28-year-old Spaniard posted video on social media of himself on a Repsol-liveried Honda RC213V-S, the road-going version of his racing bike, at the Circuit de Catalunya.

It was accompanied by the hashtag stepbystep. "It has been a while since I enjoyed so much," he added on Twitter.

Marquez fractured his humerus in the 2020 season-opening Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez last July, after the COVID-19 pandemic had disrupted the original calendar, and did not race again all year. He needed a second operation after damaging a plate in his arm while opening a window at home and had a third round of surgery in December.

Marquez returned to training in January and rode a mountain bike and a mini moto machine last week. Spanish media reported that the once-dominant rider had flown to Doha at the weekend for a COVID-19 vaccination offered by race organisers to all in the MotoGP paddock before returning to Barcelona.

Marquez did not take part in recent pre-season tests at the Losail circuit but is on the entry list for the opening night race and has not ruled out competing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Corporatisation of OFB will improve its products' quality and expand its market: Parl committee

The corporatisation of Ordnance Factory Board OFB will improve the quality of its products and expand its market, said parliamentary standing committee on defence in a report tabled in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.As part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat ...

Italy's Draghi says EMA comments on AstraZeneca vaccine encouraging

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday the latest comments by Europes Medicines Agency EMA on the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were encouraging. Italy and numerous other EU nations have suspended use of the vaccine after some p...

Renovation work on Brussels landmark inches towards start line after decades

Work could finally begin on renovating the outside of Brussels landmark the Palais de Justice - but only after the scaffolding that has cloaked the courthouse since 1987 gets another full safety check.The scaffolding has become as much part...

BMC asks schools to discontinue rotational attendance for teachers

In view of rising coronavirus cases in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Cororation on Tuesday asked schools to discontinue 50 per cent rotational attendance for teachers and other staff from March 17, a senior official said.Instead, sch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021