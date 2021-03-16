Left Menu

England beat India by 8 wickets in 3rd T20I

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:44 IST
England defeated India by 8 wickets in the third T20I to move 2-1 up in the five-match series here on Tuesday.

Invited to bat, skipper Virat Kohli pulled India out of trouble with an unbeaten 46-ball 77 as the hosts posted 156 for six.

Jos Buttler then smashed an unbeaten 52-ball 83 to take England home in 18.2 overs.

Brief Score: India 156 for six in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 77, Mark Wood 3/31) England 158 for 2 in 18.2 overs (Jos Buttler 83, Washington Sundar 1/26).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

