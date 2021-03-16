Left Menu

Ind vs Eng: Rahul 'champion player', he will continue to be among main batsmen, says Kohli

After suffering an eight-wicket loss in the third T20I here at Narendra Modi Stadium, India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday said opener KL Rahul is a champion player and hence he will continue to be one of the main batsmen of the Indian side.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 16-03-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 23:18 IST
Ind vs Eng: Rahul 'champion player', he will continue to be among main batsmen, says Kohli
India skipper Virat Kohli in action in third T20I (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After suffering an eight-wicket loss in the third T20I here at Narendra Modi Stadium, India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday said opener KL Rahul is a champion player and hence he will continue to be one of the main batsmen of the Indian side. Kohli played an unbeaten inning of 77 to guide India to 156/6, but the total did not prove enough as Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow made light work of the chase to hand England a victory by eight wickets. Buttler and Bairstow remained unbeaten on 83 and 40 respectively.

Opening batsman KL Rahul has recorded scores of 1,0, and 0 but skipper Kohli has made it clear that Rahul will continue to be backed by the team as he is their main batter. "I was going through a lean patch two days back. He (KL Rahul) has been a champions player. He'll continue to be one of our main players along with Rohit at the top of the order. It's a matter of five-six balls in this format," Kohli told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

Speaking about his own knock, Kohli said: "You don't want to play knocks which don't help the team in any way. It was a bit difficult to bat against the new ball. Their bowlers were hitting good areas. We got one little partnership, it was important for me to bat deep. The case was to get set and try to get a decent total." "If you lose the toss, embrace what's been asked of you. England bowlers were brilliant with the new ball, made our lives difficult. We tried to come back, I don't think our body language in the second innings was good," he added.

Earlier, skipper Virat Kohli's unbeaten knock of 77 runs off just 46 balls helped India post 156/6 in the allotted 20 overs. Down and out going into the last five overs of the innings, Kohli led from the front in all-rounder Hardik Pandya's company as the duo added 69 runs from 30 balls to take the hosts' total past the 150-run mark. Hardik had joined Kohli with the score on 86/5 in 14.3 overs and what followed was nothing short of a master-class on power-hitting. Interestingly, it was Hardik who played second-fiddle in their 70-run partnership off just 33 balls as Kohli went on a hitting spree. This was India's highest sixth-wicket partnership in T20Is.

With the win in the third T20I, England has now gained a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Both teams will now meet in the fourth T20I on Thursday which will be played at the same venue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Once tortured in Iranian jail, ex-Marine fights spy claims

After Amir Hekmati was released from Iranian custody in a 2016 deal trumpeted as a diplomatic breakthrough, he was declared eligible for USD 20 million from a special US government fund as compensation for years of imprisonment that include...

ED arrests TMC youth leader's brother in illegal coal-mining case

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Tuesday arrested Vikas Mishra, brother of TMC youth leader Vinay Mishra, in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged illegal coal-mining case involving an amount of over Rs 1,300 crore,...

Delhi writes to BBMB again to defer repair of Nangal Hydel Channel to avoid 'severe' water crisis

The Delhi Jal Board has written to the Bhakra Beas Management Board, requesting it to defer the repair work of Nangal Hydel Channel till the lean period to avoid a severe water crisis in the national capital, an official said on Tuesday.Thi...

States prep for COVID-19 vaccines for all adults in May if promised supplies arrive

State public health departments are ready to begin giving COVID-19 shots to all adult residents if the White House follows through with the promised shots, state public health officials said during a panel discussion on Tuesday.U.S. Preside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021