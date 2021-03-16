Left Menu

Soccer-Man United Women to play at Old Trafford for first time

"It's a fantastic opportunity to showcase the women's game, which has seen huge growth over the last few years." Spurs Women also host local rivals Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, instead of The Hive where they usually play home matches, on the same day.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 00:30 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 23:35 IST
Soccer-Man United Women to play at Old Trafford for first time
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Manchester United Women will play at Old Trafford for the first time when they host West Ham United in the Women's Super League (WSL) next week, the club said on Tuesday. Casey Stoney's side, who usually play their home games at Leigh Sports Village, are due to host West Ham on March 27.

"Playing at Old Trafford will obviously be a special moment in the history of this team," Stoney said in a statement https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/Manchester-United-Women-to-play-at-Old-Trafford-for-the-very-first-time. "It's a fantastic opportunity to showcase the women's game, which has seen huge growth over the last few years."

Spurs Women also host local rivals Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, instead of The Hive where they usually play home matches, on the same day. A league record crowd of 38,262 watched the WSL's first north London derby in November 2019 at the stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Once tortured in Iranian jail, ex-Marine fights spy claims

After Amir Hekmati was released from Iranian custody in a 2016 deal trumpeted as a diplomatic breakthrough, he was declared eligible for USD 20 million from a special US government fund as compensation for years of imprisonment that include...

ED arrests TMC youth leader's brother in illegal coal-mining case

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Tuesday arrested Vikas Mishra, brother of TMC youth leader Vinay Mishra, in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged illegal coal-mining case involving an amount of over Rs 1,300 crore,...

Delhi writes to BBMB again to defer repair of Nangal Hydel Channel to avoid 'severe' water crisis

The Delhi Jal Board has written to the Bhakra Beas Management Board, requesting it to defer the repair work of Nangal Hydel Channel till the lean period to avoid a severe water crisis in the national capital, an official said on Tuesday.Thi...

States prep for COVID-19 vaccines for all adults in May if promised supplies arrive

State public health departments are ready to begin giving COVID-19 shots to all adult residents if the White House follows through with the promised shots, state public health officials said during a panel discussion on Tuesday.U.S. Preside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021