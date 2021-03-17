LeBron James becomes part-owner of Red Sox through FSG partnership-Boston Globe

Left Menu

LeBron James has joined Fenway Sports Group (FSG) as a partner, the Boston Globe https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/03/16/sports/fenway-sports-group-adds-lebron-james-partner-approves-deal-jump-start-plan-acquire-more-teams reported on Tuesday, making the four-time National Basketball Association (NBA) MVP a part-owner of Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox. The 36-year-old Los Angeles Lakers forward purchased an undisclosed number of shares in FSG, which has also approved a $750 million private investment from RedBird Capital Partners, the Globe reported, citing a source with knowledge of the deal. FSG, which also owns English Premier League soccer champions Liverpool, did not respond to a request for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 03:07 IST
The 36-year-old Los Angeles Lakers forward purchased an undisclosed number of shares in FSG, which has also approved a $750 million private investment from RedBird Capital Partners, the Globe reported, citing a source with knowledge of the deal.

FSG, which also owns English Premier League soccer champions Liverpool, did not respond to a request for comment. James had already owned a 2% stake in Liverpool since 2011.

The 17-time NBA All-Star is perhaps an unlikely figure to join the Boston sports landscape, with allegiances to some of the city's fiercest rivals. James, who picked up his fourth NBA title last year, has previously rooted for MLB's New York Yankees.

The Red Sox finished the 2020 season bottom of the AL East with a 24-36 record.

