Left Menu

Soccer-Real Madrid make light work of Atalanta to reach quarters

Real Madrid easily overcame Atalanta 3-1 at home in their Champions League last-16 second leg on Wednesday to stroll into the quarter-finals 4-1 on aggregate. Karim Benzema scored a sixth goal in five games to put the 13-times European champions in charge after 34 minutes while captain Sergio Ramos converted a penalty on the hour mark.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 03:44 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 03:44 IST
Soccer-Real Madrid make light work of Atalanta to reach quarters

Real Madrid easily overcame Atalanta 3-1 at home in their Champions League last-16 second leg on Wednesday to stroll into the quarter-finals 4-1 on aggregate.

Karim Benzema scored a sixth goal in five games to put the 13-times European champions in charge after 34 minutes while captain Sergio Ramos converted a penalty on the hour mark. The Italian side managed to get one goal back thanks to a free kick from Luis Muriel in the 83rd but any hope they had of making a comeback was quickly dashed a minute later by a low strike from Real substitute Marco Asensio.

Real, who were knocked out in the last 16 by Manchester City last term and Ajax Amsterdam the season before, reached the last eight for the first time since 2018. They will be the only Spanish side left in Europe's elite club competition unless city rivals Atletico Madrid overturn a 1-0 deficit at Chelsea on Wednesday.

Atalanta had pulled off away wins over European giants Liverpool and Ajax in the group stage and nearly got off to an ideal start when Robin Gosens met a Muriel cross in the third minute but was thwarted by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. The Serie A side continued to harass Real with their high pressing but the hosts slowly managed to pass their way out of trouble thanks to the experienced heads of midfield duo Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Real found the breakthrough on the night thanks to some high pressing of their own which saw Modric stick out a leg to block a kick out from Atalanta keeper Marco Sportiello and then square the ball to Benzema, who calmly stroked it into the net. The home side's Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr should have doubled their lead after a superb move involving left back Ferland Mendy but after doing the hard part to coast past Atalanta's defence he missed the target from close range.

He made amends by bursting into the area and drawing a foul in the box by Rafael Toloi, allowing Ramos to blast just beyond the outstretched Sportiello and effectively end the tie as a contest, scoring his 101st goal for the club in the process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia to donate 8,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Papua New Guinea as cases spike

Australia said on Wednesday it will donate 8,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Papua New Guinea PNG and seek approval for 1 million more to help the Pacific island nation contain a dangerous outbreak of infections.The 8,000 doses were produced ...

Biden administration unified in strong stance on China -senior U.S. official

The Biden administration is pursuing a unified, tough-minded stance on China and will not let Beijing pit different parts of the U.S. government against each other, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.Washington believed it was...

Battle over Floyd's 2019 arrest highlights key trial issue

A lawyer for the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against George Floyds neck wants to bring up Floyds history of drug use and a previous arrest in an effort to show jurors that Floyd was partly to blame for his own dea...

Soccer-Modric doesn't look 35 on the pitch, says Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane praised an evergreen Luka Modric after the 35-year-old midfielder produced a majestic display in a comfortable 3-1 win over Atalanta on Tuesday as the Spanish side reached the Champions League quarter-final...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021