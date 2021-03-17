Left Menu

Golf-Tiger Woods back home and recovering after car accident

The Los Angeles Police Department said earlier this month it was investigating data from the "black box" recorder inside the car driven by Woods but have said the incident was an accident.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 05:58 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 05:58 IST
Golf-Tiger Woods back home and recovering after car accident

Golfer Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he is back home and continuing his recovery after suffering severe leg injuries in a car accident last month.

"Happy to report that I am back home continuing my recovery," the 45-year-old golf great said on Twitter. "I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."

Woods, who was treated at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center as well as Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, thanked his medical team as well as his fans for their well wishes. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks," said Woods.

Woods, who has endured numerous back and knee injuries throughout his career, is considered the greatest golfer of his generation, having won 15 major titles, and the only modern pro to win all four major golf titles in succession. The Los Angeles Police Department said earlier this month it was investigating data from the "black box" recorder inside the car driven by Woods but have said the incident was an accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Putin likely directed 2020 U.S. election meddling, U.S. intelligence finds

Russian President Vladimir Putin likely directed efforts to try to swing the 2020 U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump, according to an American intelligence report released on Tuesday that sources said would likely trigger U.S. sanct...

FOREX-Major currencies on hold as investors keep eagle eye on Fed guidance

Major currencies held tight ranges on Wednesday as investors looked to the U.S. Federal Reserves policy meeting for any indications it could start rate hikes earlier or let bond yields rise further.The dollar index stood at 91.866, having r...

Philippines to bar entry of foreigners, some nationals as COVID-19 cases climb

The Philippines coronavirus task force said it will suspend the arrival of foreigners and some returning citizens as the Southeast Asian country battles a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases and increasing infections of new variants. Foreign ci...

Catalent plans to expand production of J&J COVID-19 vaccine in Italy - WSJ

Catalent Inc plans to expand its COVID-19 vaccine production in Europe that will enable it to make more doses of Johnson Johnsons shot, the Wall Street Journal reported httpswww.wsj.comarticlescatalent-to-expand-production-of-j-j-covid-19-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021