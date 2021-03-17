Left Menu

Rugby-First for PRO14 as female officials set for referee, TMO roles

Hollie Davidson will referee Friday's PRO14 game between Munster and Benetton with Joy Neville serving as television match official (TMO), making it the first top-tier men's professional match in which both roles are filled by female officials.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 09:09 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 09:09 IST
Rugby-First for PRO14 as female officials set for referee, TMO roles

Hollie Davidson will referee Friday's PRO14 game between Munster and Benetton with Joy Neville serving as television match official (TMO), making it the first top-tier men's professional match in which both roles are filled by female officials. Scotland's Davidson, 28, was set to take charge of a European Challenge Cup game in January and a PRO14 fixture last month but both were postponed, meaning Friday's match will be the first time she officiates a top-tier men's game.

Ireland's Neville officiated her first Pro14 game three years ago. "It is very rewarding to see Hollie Davidson earn the right to make her debut this Friday after the disappointment of the postponement a few weeks ago," Greg Garner, Elite Referee Manager of PRO14 Rugby, said in a statement.

"It is also ground-breaking for the sport that Joy has been selected as the TMO for the game. We have a competitive group of referees now and it is great to see younger officials pushing through looking to hold the whistle on the biggest occasions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golden Agri-Resources Leverages R&D to Draw on Palm Oil's Health Benefits

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 17, 2021 PRNewswire -- The global COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in consumer concerns about food safety and nutrition. Golden Agri-Resources GAR, one of the worlds largest palm oil-based agribusinesses, h...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks retreat as investors await FOMC outcome

Asian stocks fell on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street, as investors waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve will signal a faster path toward policy normalisation than previously expected. The U.S. central banks Federal Open Market Committe...

Milestone in low carbon future reached with auction of emissions allowances

A significant milestone in New Zealands transition to a low carbon future was reached today with the first auction of emissions allowances, said the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw. One of the most significant steps our Government h...

Lessons beautypreneur Jyotsna Reddy taught us to get an essence of an inspiring and successful career

Mumbai Maharashtra India, March 17 ANIPNN Jyotsna Reddy is one of the notable personalities in the beauty industry. She became the youngest entrepreneur in south Asia to launch her cosmetic line twenty beauty. As a passionate philanthropist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021