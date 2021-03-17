Left Menu

NZ vs Ban: Mark Chapman called up as 'hamstring' injury rules Taylor out of first ODI

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has been ruled out of the first ODI against Bangladesh due to a tear in his left hamstring.

ANI | Dunedin | Updated: 17-03-2021 09:17 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 09:17 IST
New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor. Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has been ruled out of the first ODI against Bangladesh due to a tear in his left hamstring. Taylor sustained the injury while fielding on the final day of the Central Stag's Plunket Shield victory over the Wellington Firebirds on Sunday at McLean Park in Napier.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Wednesday announced that Auckland Aces batsman Mark Chapman has been brought in as batting cover for Taylor. The Kiwis coach Gary Stead said the injury was precautionary and was hopeful Taylor would be available for the second ODI on Tuesday at Hagley Oval.

"It's a shame for Ross to have this happen on the eve of a series. It's a small tear and we're hopeful after some rest and rehabilitation we can get him fit for the second game in Christchurch," Stead said in an official statement. "It's an exciting time for Mark who's come in and performed well recently for the T20 side, so we have full confidence he can do the job if called upon," he added.

Taylor will assemble with the side in Dunedin later today in order to have the treatment and monitor the injury. The three-match ODI series against Bangladesh is New Zealand's first qualifying series for the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. The first ODI between both sides will be played on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

