Left Menu

Tennis-Dzumhur faces disciplinary probe, fined for walking off court

While de Zandschulp walked away with his bag, Dzumhur had a discussion with the tournament supervisor but continued to speak angrily with the chair umpire. "In a second round qualifying match in Acapulco, Damir Dzumhur received two code violations for unsportsmanlike conduct, and his failure to continue the match resulted in a default," the ATP said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 09:32 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 09:32 IST
Tennis-Dzumhur faces disciplinary probe, fined for walking off court

Damir Dzumhur has been fined and will face a further probe after the Bosnian walked off court in anger over a line call during his second qualifying round match on Sunday in the ATP 500 event at Acapulco, Mexico. Dzumhur, who reached a career-high ranking of 23rd in 2018, was serving at 5-5, 40-40 in the opening set against Botic van de Zandschulp when a forehand from his Dutch opponent was called in by the line judge.

Dzumhur approached the chair umpire asking for the call to be overruled but to no avail and then lost his cool. He subsequently lost the service game to trail 6-5. An infuriated Dzumhur continued remonstrating with the chair umpire during the change of ends and received a code violation. After returning to court he again said something to the umpire during the next game and received a point penalty.

The world number 125 then walked off the court, threw his racquet on his bag and touched fists with Van de Zandschulp signalling his intention to stop playing. While de Zandschulp walked away with his bag, Dzumhur had a discussion with the tournament supervisor but continued to speak angrily with the chair umpire.

"In a second round qualifying match in Acapulco, Damir Dzumhur received two code violations for unsportsmanlike conduct, and his failure to continue the match resulted in a default," the ATP said in a statement. "In addition to a total fine of $6,500, Dzumhur forfeits the second round qualifying prize money of $5,280.

"Following the penalties issued on-site, a further investigation will be initiated under the Player Major Offence provision under ATP Rules," the men's governing body added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bolstered by allies, Biden officials take blunt message to first China talks

The United States will take an uncompromising stance in talks with China on Thursday in Alaska, officials have said, in the first face-to-face meetings between senior officials from the two rivals since U.S. President Joe Biden took office....

Search for nominations for the TAB NZ Board expanded

Racing Minister Grant Robertson is expanding the search for nominations for the TAB NZ Board.The process to date has yielded some good candidates, but the selection panel has recommended that I broaden the search and I agree.This is a signi...

Golden Agri-Resources Leverages R&D to Draw on Palm Oil's Health Benefits

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 17, 2021 PRNewswire -- The global COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in consumer concerns about food safety and nutrition. Golden Agri-Resources GAR, one of the worlds largest palm oil-based agribusinesses, h...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks retreat as investors await FOMC outcome

Asian stocks fell on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street, as investors waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve will signal a faster path toward policy normalisation than previously expected. The U.S. central banks Federal Open Market Committe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021