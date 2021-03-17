Sailing-Team New Zealand win America's Cup 7-3

Sailing-Team New Zealand win America's Cup 7-3Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 09:43 IST
Team New Zealand won the 36th America's Cup on Wednesday, beating Luna Rossa 7-3 in the best-of-13 series with victory in race 10 off the coast of Auckland.
Defender TNZ retained the 'Auld Mug', international sport's oldest trophy, four years after beating Oracle Team USA 7-1 at the 2017 match in Bermuda.
