Sailing-Team New Zealand win America's Cup 7-3

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 09:43 IST
Sailing-Team New Zealand win America's Cup 7-3

Team New Zealand won the 36th America's Cup on Wednesday, beating Luna Rossa 7-3 in the best-of-13 series with victory in race 10 off the coast of Auckland.

Defender TNZ retained the 'Auld Mug', international sport's oldest trophy, four years after beating Oracle Team USA 7-1 at the 2017 match in Bermuda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

