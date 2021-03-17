WI Legends to face India in semis of Road Safety World Series T20

Left Menu

West Indies Legends defeated England Legends by five wickets to enter the semifinals of the Road Safety World Series T20 here, where they will face India Legends.

Updated: 17-03-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 10:24 IST
West Indies Legends defeated England Legends by five wickets to enter the semifinals of the Road Safety World Series T20 here, where they will face India Legends. Chasing 187 on Tuesday night, half centuries from Dwayne Smith and Narsingh Deonarine saw West Indies through to the knockout stage.

The West Indians, who were cruising throughout, got a scare when they needed one to win in two balls. Brian Lara stepped out to hit off-spinner James Tredwell, but missed the ball and got stumped.

West Indies needed one off the final ball and Tino Best took his side home.

Earlier, Phil Mustard and Owais Shah slammed half centuries to help England Legends post 186 for three.

Mustard made 57 runs off 41 balls with three sixes and five boundaries, while Shah hit an unbeaten 30-ball 53, which included three hits over the ropes and five boundaries. Captain Kevin Pietersen chipped in with a crucial 38 and Jim Troughton score an important 22.

The opening half century partnership between Mustard and Pietersen build a strong foundation for England.

Shah played some big shots, in the end, to get his half century and eventually took England beyond the 180-run mark.

Brief scores: England Legends 186/3 (Phil Mustard 57, Owais Shah 53 not out; Dwayne Smith 2/31) lost to West Indies Legends 187/5 (Dwayne Smith 58, Narsing Deonarine 53 not out; Chris Tremlett 2/37) by 5 wickets.

