Left Menu

Three failures doesn't change the fact that KL is our best T20 batsman: Rathour

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-03-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 10:47 IST
Three failures doesn't change the fact that KL is our best T20 batsman: Rathour

Three cheap dismissals can't change the fact that KL Rahul is India's ''best T20 batsman'' and it won't be long that one shot or one innings will get him back to his best, batting coach Vikram Rathour said, promising support for the struggling opener.

Rahul got out without scoring in two of his last three innings while he managed just one run in the series-opener. A part of it could be attributed to no game time since the end of T20 series in Australia early December.

''Anybody can have a lean phase and KL has been our best batsman in T20 format. He is averaging 40 plus with a strike rate of 145 and 3 failures doesn't change the fact that he is the best batsman we have in this format,'' Rathour said after India lost the third T20 International on Tuesday.

''This is the time when we need to support him and I am absolutely sure he will come back out of the lean phase,'' the batting coach spoke in the same vein as Kohli did at the presentation ceremony.

However, Rathour did agree that rustiness could be a reason and all it would take is one good shot to get back into the groove.

''I agree they do tend to get rusty when they are sitting out but only thing we can do is to provide them practice. They are having a lot of net sessions and even on middle (centre strips),'' he said.

''That's all they can do and we can just hope that one innings or one shot and they will be back in form. People like KL Rahul.'' India have now lost two games batting first and according to the former Test opener the pitches on offer during the last three matches have been tricky.

''It is a difficult surface to assess what will be a good score and the bounce makes it tricky when you start batting. The ball stops and we saw some variable bounce. So you can't assess how many runs will be a good score,'' Rathour said.

''Every game that we have played was on different surface and as a team it is tough. We have had 3 games now and next game hopefully we can do better if we bat first.'' PTI KHS ATK AT AT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia urges EU to send 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines for PNG amid fresh outbreak

Australia said on Wednesday it will ask the European Union to release 1 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to help Papua New Guinea PNG battle a dangerous outbreak that authorities fear could spread to other parts of the region. The reques...

John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' to hit theatres on May 13, will clash with 'Radhe'

Action drama Satyameva Jayate 2, starring John Abraham, will now arrive on Eid, a day early on May 13, in cinema halls. The Milap Zaveri-directed film, a sequel to Abrahams 2018 hit, will now clash with Salman Khans Radhe Your Most Wanted B...

BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found dead at Delhi residence

BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh Ram Swaroop Sharma was found hanging from the ceiling in his official residence in New Delhi on Wednesday, police said.Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said his body was found hanging from a ceiling fan....

Goa CM pays tributes to Parrikar on his death anniversary

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant paid tributes to former state CM Manohar Parrikar on his death anniversary on Wednesday, saying the late BJP leaders work was a guiding force for his government.Parrikar, who had also served as the countrys ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021