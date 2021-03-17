Left Menu

Looks like T20 World Cup in India could be won by best tosser: Vaughan

As the trend of chasing side winning the match continues in the ongoing T20I series between India and England, former player Michael Vaughan said that it looked like the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played later in the year, could be won by the best Tosser.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 11:34 IST
Looks like T20 World Cup in India could be won by best tosser: Vaughan
Michael Vaughan (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

As the trend of chasing side winning the match continues in the ongoing T20I series between India and England, former player Michael Vaughan said that it looked like the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played later in the year, could be won by the best Tosser. "So it looks like the T20 World Cup in India could be won by the best Tosser !!!! #INDvENG," Vaughan tweeted.

So far in the ongoing five-match series, three games have been played and in every match, the toss-winning side has gone on to win the game. In the first and third game, England won the toss and went on to win the game while India won the toss in the second game and emerged victorious in the clash. Also, in all three games, the toss-winning captain has opted to field first. In the third T20I on Tuesday, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow guided England to an eight-wicket victory. Buttler and Bairstow remained unbeaten on 83 and 40 respectively.

Earlier, Kohli's unbeaten knock of 77 runs off just 46 balls had helped India post 156/6 in the allotted 20 overs. Down and out going into the last five overs of the innings, Kohli led from the front in all-rounder Hardik Pandya's company as the duo added 69 runs from 30 balls to take the hosts' total past the 150-run mark. Hardik had joined Kohli with the score on 86/5 in 14.3 overs and what followed was nothing short of a master-class on power-hitting. Interestingly, it was Hardik who played second-fiddle in their 70-run partnership off just 33 balls as Kohli went on a hitting spree. This was India's highest sixth-wicket partnership in T20Is.

Mark Wood rattled the Indian batters as he dismissed the top-order in no time and the hosts were left reeling inside the first six overs. With the win in the third T20I, England gained a 2-1 lead in the series. Both teams will now meet in the fourth T20I on Thursday. (ANI)

