Badminton-All England Open start pushed back due to COVID-19

The start of the All England Open was delayed on Wednesday to allow the retesting of some samples after a number of "inconclusive" and positive COVID-19 results among participating teams, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-03-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 12:08 IST
Representative image

The start of the All England Open was delayed on Wednesday to allow the retesting of some samples after a number of "inconclusive" and positive COVID-19 results among participating teams, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said. The BWF said in a statement play would begin at 1400 GMT instead of 0900 GMT.

"The BWF and Badminton England can confirm that a significant number of COVID-19 tests conducted ... were deemed 'inconclusive and as a result, the samples will be rerun," the governing body said in a statement. "BWF can also confirm a small number of positive tests were recorded and in agreement with Public Health England, these cases will be retested. These cases will continue to self-isolate while they are being retested."

The Super 1000 tournament will see the return of world number one Kento Momota to elite-level competition after a car crash in Malaysia last year.

