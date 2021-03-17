Badminton-All England Open start pushed back due to COVID-19

The start of the All England Open was delayed on Wednesday to allow the retesting of some samples after a number of "inconclusive" and positive COVID-19 results among participating teams, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said. The BWF said in a statement play would begin at 1400 GMT instead of 0900 GMT.

"The BWF and Badminton England can confirm that a significant number of COVID-19 tests conducted ... were deemed 'inconclusive and as a result, the samples will be rerun," the governing body said in a statement. "BWF can also confirm a small number of positive tests were recorded and in agreement with Public Health England, these cases will be retested. These cases will continue to self-isolate while they are being retested."

Advertisement

The Super 1000 tournament will see the return of world number one Kento Momota to elite-level competition after a car crash in Malaysia last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)