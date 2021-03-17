Indian struggled to 188/9 in fifth ODI

Indian struggled to 188/9 in fifth ODIPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-03-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 12:31 IST
India women struggled to 188 for nine in the fifth and final ODI against South Africa here on Wednesday.
India skipper Mithali Raj top-scored with an unbeaten 79 off 104 balls while Harmanpreet Kaur retired hurt after scoring 30.
Nadine de Klerk was the stand out bowler for South Africa, taking three wickets for 35 runs in 10 overs.
Brief scores: India 188/9 in 49.3 overs (Mithali Raj 79 not out; Nadine de Klerk 3/35, Tumi Sekhukhune 2/26).
