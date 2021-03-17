Left Menu

Indian women struggle to 188 all out in fifth ODI

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-03-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 12:39 IST
Indian women struggle to 188 all out in fifth ODI

India women struggled to 188 all out in the fifth and final ODI against South Africa here on Wednesday.

India skipper Mithali Raj top-scored with an unbeaten 79 off 104 balls while Harmanpreet Kaur retired hurt after scoring 30.

Nadine de Klerk was the stand out bowler for South Africa, taking three wickets for 35 runs in 10 overs.

Brief scores: India 188 all out in 49.3 overs (Mithali Raj 79 not out; Nadine de Klerk 3/35, Tumi Sekhukhune 2/26).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to address CDRI's International Conference on Wednesday at 2pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure on Wednesday at 2 pm. At around 2 pm this afternoon, I will be speaking at the International Conference on Disaster Resili...

DDMA advises Delhi residents visiting Kumbh Mela to undergo COVID-19 test on return

Delhi residents visiting the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar have been advised to undergo RT-PCR test for COVID-19 on their return and self-monitor their health.In an advisory, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA has asked people attending ...

Florida teen pleads guilty to hacking Twitter accounts of Biden, celebrities

The Florida teenager accused of being behind the hack of celebrity Twitter accounts last year has pleaded guilty in the states 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Tampa and agreed to serve three years in juvenile prison. Those whose accounts wer...

Britain says too early for inquiry into govt handling of pandemic -minister

Britain will go ahead with an inquiry into the governments handling of the COVID-19 pandemic but it is too early to do so yet, said business minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Wednesday.It seems premature to launch an inquiry when the pandemic is s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021