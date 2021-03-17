Indian women struggle to 188 all out in fifth ODI

India women struggled to 188 all out in the fifth and final ODI against South Africa here on Wednesday.

India skipper Mithali Raj top-scored with an unbeaten 79 off 104 balls while Harmanpreet Kaur retired hurt after scoring 30.

Nadine de Klerk was the stand out bowler for South Africa, taking three wickets for 35 runs in 10 overs.

Brief scores: India 188 all out in 49.3 overs (Mithali Raj 79 not out; Nadine de Klerk 3/35, Tumi Sekhukhune 2/26).

