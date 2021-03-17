Left Menu

Soccer-City's Guardiola hails Stones, Dias partnership

City marched into the quarter-finals of Europe's elite club competition for a fourth straight season after a 2-0 win over the Germans completed a 4-0 aggregate victory. Guardiola's side have not conceded a goal since the opening game of the group stage against FC Porto in October, more than 11 hours of football.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 12:51 IST
Soccer-City's Guardiola hails Stones, Dias partnership

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola heaped praise on centre backs Ruben Dias and John Stones after Tuesday's Champions League win over Borussia Moenchengladbach and said their solid partnership was a key factor in the club's stellar campaign. City marched into the quarter-finals of Europe's elite club competition for a fourth straight season after a 2-0 win over the Germans completed a 4-0 aggregate victory.

Guardiola's side have not conceded a goal since the opening game of the group stage against FC Porto in October, more than 11 hours of football. "We just conceded one goal against Porto and that is quite impressive," Guardiola said. "You can't deny that Ruben and John made an incredible step forward for the team this season.

"We defend with the ball. That is the most important thing — that when the opponent arrives we are solid enough." City have been knocked out by Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Lyon in their last three appearances in the quarters under the Spanish coach and Guardiola said there was pressure on him to deliver the elusive trophy.

"Since the first year I arrived they told me that you have to win the Champions League," Guardiola said. "It is always on our shoulders but I'm not concerned about that. "If you deserve it in football, you go through. I'm not thinking about getting to the semi-finals. I'm thinking about playing a good first leg (in the quarter-finals) and then a good second leg."

The draw for the rest of the competition will be held on Friday. City, who are 14 points clear of second-placed Manchester United in the Premier League, travel to Everton on Saturday for the FA Cup quarter-finals before the international break. They return to Premier League action on April 3 at Leicester City.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Schools in Noida, Greater Noida, can't hike fees in 2021-22: district administration

Schools in Noida and Greater Noida cannot increase fees in the academic year 2021-22 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, according to a Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration order.The schools have also been directed to charge fee...

French watchdog rejects requests to suspend Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature

Frances antitrust watchdog on Wednesday rejected a request by online advertising lobbying groups that Apple suspend its App Tracking Transparency feature.The ruling marked the first antitrust decision of its kind in Europe.It could have rep...

Alpine skiing-Weather hands World Cup downhill titles to Feuz and Goggia

Switzerlands Beat Feuz and Italys Sofia Goggia won the mens and womens Alpine skiing World Cup downhill titles respectively on Wednesday after the final races in Lenzerheide were cancelled due to bad weather. Organisers had already been una...

BJP rejects Balashankar's charge of secret deal with CPI(M) in some constituencies in Kerala

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Wednesday dismissed the allegation made by BJP leader R Balashankar on a deal between the CPIM and the saffron party in some constituencies in the April 6 assembly polls, as an emotional outburst of a perso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021