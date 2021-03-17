BKT Tires join hands with seven IPL teams

BKT Tires join hands with seven IPL teamsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 13:19 IST
Off-highway tyre manufacturer Balkrishna Industries (BKT Tires) on Wednesday said it is sponsoring seven teams in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The company would be the official tyre partner for Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in the forthcoming T-20 League, BKT Tires said in a statement.
The 2021 season of the IPL marks BKT's first collaboration with Royal Challengers Bangalore and the second consecutive partnership with the remaining six teams, it added.
''We are elated to be a part of this huge cricketing event that is known to bind our entire nation, for yet another season, after key-collaborations with the biggest global leagues,'' Balkrishna Industries Joint Managing Director Rajiv Poddar said.
