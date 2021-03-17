Left Menu

Soccer-Dutch to allow 5,000 fans to attend Latvia game

The Netherlands will allow 5,000 spectators who have tested negative for COVID-19 to attend their 2022 World Cup qualifier against Latvia this month as part of a study that could help get fans back into games quicker, the Dutch FA (KNVB) said.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 17-03-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 13:25 IST
Soccer-Dutch to allow 5,000 fans to attend Latvia game

The Netherlands will allow 5,000 spectators who have tested negative for COVID-19 to attend their 2022 World Cup qualifier against Latvia this month as part of a study that could help get fans back into games quicker, the Dutch FA (KNVB) said. Spectators at the Johan Cruijff Arena on March 27 will be divided into different sections, where some must wear face masks but others will be allowed to go without them and be able to sing and shout encouragement to the team.

The experiment, which is being run in collaboration with the Dutch government, will look at how many contact situations there are between people at the event. "This is a good experiment with which we can show that it is possible that we can soon get people in the stadium again," said Gijs de Jong, secretary general of the KNVB, in a statement on Wednesday.

He added that spectators would have to show they had tested negative for the virus before being allowed into the stadium. "If they are negative, they can show that with an app at the stadium and they can enter them in combination with their match ticket. This is a way it could also work with the clubs (in the Dutch league) and the European Championship," added De Jong.

Amsterdam is hosting several matches in the European Championship in June. Similar studies were made at two games in the Dutch second division with around 1,300 spectators attending last month.

Fans were divided into six sections, all with differing levels of contact and rules around the prevention of the spread of the novel coronavirus. Fieldlabs, who are running the experiment, said one spectator at the match in Nijmegen was found to be infected but after the game in Almere there were no reports of infection.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White supremacist propaganda surged in 2020, report says

White supremacist propaganda reached alarming levels across the US in 2020, according to a new report that the Anti-Defamation League provided to The Associated Press.There were 5,125 cases of racist, anti-Semitic, anti-LGBTQ and other hate...

Schools in Noida, Greater Noida, can't hike fees in 2021-22: district administration

Schools in Noida and Greater Noida cannot increase fees in the academic year 2021-22 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, according to a Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration order.The schools have also been directed to charge fee...

French watchdog rejects requests to suspend Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature

Frances antitrust watchdog on Wednesday rejected a request by online advertising lobbying groups that Apple suspend its App Tracking Transparency feature.The ruling marked the first antitrust decision of its kind in Europe.It could have rep...

Alpine skiing-Weather hands World Cup downhill titles to Feuz and Goggia

Switzerlands Beat Feuz and Italys Sofia Goggia won the mens and womens Alpine skiing World Cup downhill titles respectively on Wednesday after the final races in Lenzerheide were cancelled due to bad weather. Organisers had already been una...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021