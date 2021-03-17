Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup: Damian Lillard scores 50 as Blazers rally

Damian Lillard made two free throws with 1.2 seconds left to cap a season-best 50-point effort as the Portland Trail Blazers rallied from a 17-point, fourth-quarter deficit to post a dramatic 125-124 home win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard, who also had 10 assists, was fouled by Eric Bledsoe before making both attempts. New Orleans' Zion Williamson saw his short bank shot bounce off the rim as time expired. Tennis-Dzumhur faces disciplinary probe, fined for walking off court

Damir Dzumhur has been fined and will face a further probe after the Bosnian walked off court in anger over a line call during his second qualifying round match on Sunday in the ATP 500 event at Acapulco, Mexico. Dzumhur, who reached a career-high ranking of 23rd in 2018, was serving at 5-5, 40-40 in the opening set against Botic van de Zandschulp when a forehand from his Dutch opponent was called in by the line judge. Thiem looks to reset, return on clay after a tough few weeks

World number four Dominic Thiem says he wants to reset after making another early exit at this week's ATP 500 event in Dubai and is looking to come back stronger for the claycourt season. The U.S. Open champion began the 2021 season with one win in two matches in the ATP Cup before exiting the year's first Grand Slam at the Australian Open in the fourth round. Spring training roundup: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. powers Toronto past Phillies

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs to lead an attack in which seven Blue Jays had at least two hits and eight drove in at least one run in a 14-5 throttling of the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Clearwater, Fla. George Springer, Josh Palacios, Marcus Semien, Teoscar Hernandez, Cavan Biggio and Randal Grichuk each had two hits, with Biggio, Grichuk and Semien also driving in two runs apiece. Sailing: Team New Zealand savour America's Cup triumph in home waters

Team New Zealand won the 36th America's Cup on Wednesday, wrapping up a 7-3 victory over challenger Luna Rossa to savour a triumphant defence of the 'Auld Mug' in sparkling home waters off the coast of Auckland. The final race 10 ended up a victory lap for the hosts as they notched their fifth race win in succession, the peerless 'Te Rehutai' yacht roaring to a 46-second win to trigger partying on spectator yachts and among crowds on the foreshore. NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin alone in 6th on all-time goals list

Alex Ovechkin hit two more milestones Tuesday night, when the star left winger assisted on the Capitals' first goal and scored the second one in Washington's 3-1 win over the visiting New York Islanders. Ovechkin's 718th career goal broke a tie with Phil Esposito for sixth on the all-time list, and the assist gave him 1,300 career points. Tiger Woods back home and recovering after car accident

Golfer Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he is back home and continuing his recovery after suffering severe leg injuries in a car accident last month. "Happy to report that I am back home continuing my recovery," the 45-year-old golf great said on Twitter. ATP roundup: Milos Raonic advances in Acapulco

Fourth-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada won his first match since the Australian Open, beating the United States' Tommy Paul 7-6 (6), 6-4 on Tuesday in the first round of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel in Acapulco, Mexico. Raonic's most recent match had been a fourth-round loss in Melbourne to Serbia's Novak Djokovic, who went on to win the Grand Slam event. Recovering Nadal to skip Miami and focus on clay court swing

Rafa Nadal will skip the Miami Open that begins later this month in a bid to recover from a back injury in time for the clay court swing, the Spaniard said on Tuesday. Nadal had not played since his quarter-final exit at the Australian Open last month and also skipped the ATP 500 event in Dubai. Tokyo Olympic organiser to hold meeting with IOC, others on March 22: Kyodo

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organising Committee will likely meet with representatives of the International Olympic Committee, Japan's government and Tokyo city to discuss the event, including whether to bar foreign spectators, Kyodo news said. Sources earlier told Reuters that the games will be held without spectators from overseas because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

