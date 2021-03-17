Left Menu

Road Safety World Series: Tendulkar and Lara to battle it out in quest for spot in final

Legends Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara are all set to take on each other once again on the cricket pitch as India Legends face off against West Indies Legends in the semi-final of the Road Safety World Series T20 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 17-03-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 14:06 IST
Road Safety World Series: Tendulkar and Lara to battle it out in quest for spot in final
Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar. Image Credit: ANI

Legends Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara are all set to take on each other once again on the cricket pitch as India Legends face off against West Indies Legends in the semi-final of the Road Safety World Series T20 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Two of the greatest and stylish batsmen in the history of cricket are thick friends, but when it comes to the field, they are fiercest rivals who are keen to outdo each other. This contest was the most awaited one of the tournament even though the two had locked horns last year in the opening match of the series.

The Indians had easily outplayed them by seven wickets at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai before the tournament shifted to Raipur due to the coronavirus pandemic. This time Lara, however, will be more charged up and keen to get the better of Tendulkar, especially after Windies' win over England in the last league game of the series on Tuesday. The team from Caribbean Island will be high on confidence post their last encounter where they easily chased down a challenging target of 187, set by Kevin Pietersen's side. The Indians, however, will have the upper hand over their rivals. They are the league leaders and the most successful side of the tournament along with Sri Lanka Legends.

Under Tendulkar, the Indians have won five games and lost just one from six matches and lead the points table with 20 points. The Windies however have had an inconsistent tournament where they lost three and won three. The Indians will take confidence from the last game where they scored 200-plus runs against South Africa in 20 overs, the first team to do so in the tournament. Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan's form will be the key to India's fortunes in taking them through to the finals.

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, S Badrinath, Yuvraj Singh Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan Munaf Patel, Manpreet Singh Gony, Pragyan Ojha, R Vinay Kumar, Noel David, Naman Ojha West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (C), Narsingh Deonarine, Adam Sanford, Dinanath Ramnarine, Pedro Collins, Ryan Austin, Suleiman Benn, Tino Best, Carl Hooper, Dwayne Smith, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Ridley Jacobs, William Perkings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White supremacist propaganda surged in 2020, report says

White supremacist propaganda reached alarming levels across the US in 2020, according to a new report that the Anti-Defamation League provided to The Associated Press.There were 5,125 cases of racist, anti-Semitic, anti-LGBTQ and other hate...

Schools in Noida, Greater Noida, can't hike fees in 2021-22: district administration

Schools in Noida and Greater Noida cannot increase fees in the academic year 2021-22 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, according to a Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration order.The schools have also been directed to charge fee...

French watchdog rejects requests to suspend Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature

Frances antitrust watchdog on Wednesday rejected a request by online advertising lobbying groups that Apple suspend its App Tracking Transparency feature.The ruling marked the first antitrust decision of its kind in Europe.It could have rep...

Alpine skiing-Weather hands World Cup downhill titles to Feuz and Goggia

Switzerlands Beat Feuz and Italys Sofia Goggia won the mens and womens Alpine skiing World Cup downhill titles respectively on Wednesday after the final races in Lenzerheide were cancelled due to bad weather. Organisers had already been una...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021