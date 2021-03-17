Left Menu

ISSF Shooting WC: Adapting to Tokyo Range won't be a problem for us, says Manu Bhaker

2018 World Cup gold medalist, Manu Bhaker on Wednesday said that she is confident of doing well in the upcoming ISSF Shooting World Cup New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 16:06 IST
ISSF Shooting WC: Adapting to Tokyo Range won't be a problem for us, says Manu Bhaker
Shooter Manu Bhaker (file image). Image Credit: ANI

By Nitin Srivastava 2018 World Cup gold medalist, Manu Bhaker on Wednesday said that she is confident of doing well in the upcoming ISSF Shooting World Cup New Delhi.

Last month, the NRAI had announced a 57-member Indian team for the year's first combined ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage, scheduled in New Delhi's Dr Karni Singh Shooting range from March 18 to 29. The World Cup will see as many as 30 finals being held at an ISSF World Cup stage for the first time with the new team formats approved by the ISSF last year coming into play. "After a very long time we will be having an international competition, I am looking forward to it. The past one year has been tough for everyone, not just the Indian athletes. We will see how we are able to perform, how we have been training and how we will be able to deliver, we can just hope for the best," Bhaker told ANI.

Speaking about Tokyo Range and the windy conditions, Bhaker said: "Best part about India is that we have all seasons here, every sort of climate, temperature and enviornment. We have had all experience about the windy conditions and climate changes, I believe that it won't be a problem for us." Talking about life inside a bio-bubble, Bhaker said: "I am working on my mental conditioning. In the beginning, it was a sort of challenge for all because I believe we never had so many restrictions in one go, you are restricted in everything, you can't go outside of a room you are meant to be in the room alone."

Earlier, Rajeev Bhatia, the secretary of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), had confirmed that spectators won't be allowed in the upcoming ISSF Shooting World Cup. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind W vs SA W: Not easy to come back after 15 months and play with intensity, says WV Raman

After suffering a 4-1 loss in the five-match series against South Africa, India womens team coach WV Raman on Wednesday said that it is not easy for anyone to come back after 15 months of break and start playing matches with 100 per cent in...

West Bank, Gaza to get vaccines from UN programme

The Palestinian Authority says it will receive 62,000 coronavirus vaccine doses through a World Health Organization partnership designed to help poor countries.Health Ministry spokesman Kamal al-Shakhra said authorities would receive 38,000...

We have reduced poverty by 40 per cent in Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee.

We have reduced poverty by 40 per cent in Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee....

Need to take quick, decisive steps to stop emerging second peak of coronavirus: PM to CMs

Expressing concern over a rise in COVID-19 cases in parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for quick and decisive steps to check the emerging second peak of coronavirus, and stressed the need to seriously fol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021