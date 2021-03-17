Indian women lose 5th ODI to South Africa by 5 wickets, concede series 1-4

Left Menu

India women suffered a five-wicket defeat in the fifth and final ODI against their South African counterparts to lose the series 1-4 here on Wednesday.India skipper Mithali Raj top-scored with an unbeaten 79 off 104 balls while Harmanpreet Kaur retired hurt after scoring 30 before the hosts were all out for 188.Nadine de Klerk was the standout bowler for South Africa, taking three wickets for 35 runs in 10 overs.South Africa overhauled the target with 10 balls to spare with Mignon du Preez 57 and Anneke Bosch 58 scoring half-centuries.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-03-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 16:16 IST
India women suffered a five-wicket defeat in the fifth and final ODI against their South African counterparts to lose the series 1-4 here on Wednesday.

India skipper Mithali Raj top-scored with an unbeaten 79 off 104 balls while Harmanpreet Kaur retired hurt after scoring 30 before the hosts were all out for 188.

Nadine de Klerk was the standout bowler for South Africa, taking three wickets for 35 runs in 10 overs.

South Africa overhauled the target with 10 balls to spare with Mignon du Preez (57) and Anneke Bosch (58) scoring half-centuries. Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gaikwad dished out an exceptional performance as she gave away just 13 runs in her 10 overs and took three wickets, making it tough for the Proteas. India, however, did not have a decent enough total to defend.

Brief Scores: India Women: 188 all out in 49.3 overs (Mithali Raj 79 not out; Nadine de Klerk 3/35, Tumi Sekhukhune 2/26). South Africa Women: 189 for 5 in 48.2 overs. (A Bosch 58, Du Preez 57; R Gaikwad 3/13).

