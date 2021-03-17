Left Menu

Bosphorus Boxing Tournament: Solanki, Lather make winning start

Indian boxers Gaurav Solanki and Sonia Lather produced brilliant performances on the opening day of the Bosphorus Boxing Tournament in Istanbul as they progressed to the next round in their respective categories.

Sonia Lather after winning her bout . Image Credit: ANI

Indian boxers Gaurav Solanki and Sonia Lather produced brilliant performances on the opening day of the Bosphorus Boxing Tournament in Istanbul as they progressed to the next round in their respective categories. Solanki, the 2018 Commonwealth Games champion, looked in complete control right from the word go as he blanked his opponent Arapov Aidos of Kazakhstan 5-0 to enter the quarter-finals in the 57kg men's category.

Lather, the World Championship bronze medallist, also dominated her opponent Rosario Milagros from Argentina before completing a 5-0 win in the women's 57kg. The 27-year-old Haryana pugilist will now take on local favourite Surmeneli Tugcenaz in the Round-2 match on the second day of the competition. Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Naman Tanwar went down 1-4 against Turkey's Baki Yalcin Muhammed in men's 91kg while PL Prasad lost to Kazakhstan's Abdikadyr Damir 0-5 in men's 52kg category.

Prayag Chavhan (men's 75kg) and Pooja (women's 75kg) also fell short against Azerbaijan's Sahsuvarli Karman and Russia's Shamonova Anastasia in their respective matches. On the second day of the event, six more Indian boxers will be seen in action as they begin their campaign. World Championship bronze medallist Shiva Thapa (63kg), Duryodhan Negi (69kg), Brijesh Yadav (81kg), and Kishan Sharma (+91kg) will compete in the men's category while Nikhat Zareen (51kg) and Parveen (60kg) will be seen in women's category. (ANI)

