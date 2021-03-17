Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Weather hands World Cup downhill titles to Feuz and Goggia

Switzerland's Beat Feuz and Italy's Sofia Goggia won the men's and women's Alpine skiing World Cup downhill titles respectively on Wednesday after the final races in Lenzerheide were canceled due to bad weather. Organizers had already been unable to hold the required training runs on Monday and Tuesday due to heavy snow and strong winds in the Swiss resort and the schedule has no reserve days.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 17-03-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 17:07 IST
Alpine skiing-Weather hands World Cup downhill titles to Feuz and Goggia
Representative image Image Credit: pxhere

Switzerland's Beat Feuz and Italy's Sofia Goggia won the men's and women's Alpine skiing World Cup downhill titles respectively on Wednesday after the final races in Lenzerheide were canceled due to bad weather.

Organizers had already been unable to hold the required training runs on Monday and Tuesday due to heavy snow and strong winds in the Swiss resort and the schedule has no reserve days. "According to World Cup Rules, the races will not be rescheduled. Globes will be awarded today," the governing FIS said.

Feuz, who was 68 points clear of Austria's Matthias Mayer, has now won the men's downhill World Cup for four years in a row -- matching the feat of compatriot Didier Cuche. Olympic champion Goggia had been 70 points clear of Switzerland's Corinne Suter in the women's standings despite a knee injury that forced her to miss last month's world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

It was her second downhill globe after winning it in 2018. She won four downhills in a row this season before suffering the injury in Garmisch-Partenkirchen in January while skiing back to the valley after a Super-G race was postponed. She had aimed to return in Lenzerheide to defend her advantage.

The cancellations will help men's and women's overall World Cup leaders Alexis Pinturault of France and Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, whose closest rivals had hoped to catch up in the speed races. Both overall titles are yet to be decided with three races - each wins worth 100 points -remaining for men and women; giant slalom, slalom, and super-G.

Vlhova is 96 points clear of Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami. Pinturault, who has not raced downhill this season, leads Switzerland's Marco Odermatt by 31. The World Cup finals are being held without spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FIS said on Wednesday that men's race director Emmanuel Couder had tested positive for the virus and gone into self-isolation, with all those who had contact with the Frenchman re-tested. Austrian Hannes Trinkl, a former downhill world champion, will take over Couder's responsibilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Child border crossings are surging, straining US facilities

A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive, with the head of Homeland Security acknowledging the depth of the problem but insisting its under control and saying he wont revive a Trump-era pract...

Mega COVID-19 vaccination drives to be held two days a week in Haryana: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday informed that mega vaccination drives will be held two days a week in the state. Mega vaccination drives to be held two days a week in the state 7.50 lakh people have been vaccinated t...

U.S./German 10-year yield gap at 13-month high as bonds await Fed

German benchmark bond yields rose but outperformed U.S. Treasuries ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserves meeting on Wednesday, pushing the yield differential between the two markets benchmark bonds to the highest since February 2020. U.S. benc...

Tunisian leader meets with Libya's new government in Tripoli

Tunisias president met Wednesday with Libyas newly appointed government officials in Tripoli, becoming the first head of state to visit the war-torn country a day after an interim administration took power.President Kais Saied landed in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021