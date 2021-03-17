Left Menu

Pakistan High Commission welcomes national Tent Pegging team on India visit

Aftab Hasan Khan, Charge d' Affaires, Pakistan High Commission in India extended a warm welcome to the members of Pakistan's national Tent Pegging team visiting India for participation in World Cup Qualifiers of Equestrian Tent Pegging Championship 2021 from March 16-18.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 17:37 IST
Pakistan High Commission welcome national tent pegging side. Image Credit: ANI

Aftab Hasan Khan, Charge d' Affaires, Pakistan High Commission in India extended a warm welcome to the members of Pakistan's national Tent Pegging team visiting India for participation in World Cup Qualifiers of Equestrian Tent Pegging Championship 2021 from March 16-18. Five international teams including the USA, Belarus, and Nepal are participating in this event. Aftab Hasan Khan hosted a dinner in honour of the Pakistani Tent Pegging team at the Chancery's lawns.

The Representatives of the Equestrian Federation of Pakistan and India also attended the dinner. Speaking at the occasion, the Charge d' Affaires extended his felicitations to the Pakistani contingent for winning gold and silver in individual and Team Lance categories respectively. He also expressed his best wishes for all the teams to participate to the best of their abilities in the final that is set to be played on March 18. (ANI)

