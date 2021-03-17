Left Menu

German club Cologne suspends training because of virus case

German soccer club Cologne canceled training Wednesday after a member of staff tested positive for the coronavirus.The club said it made the decision after speaking with local health authorities following the positive test of the unnamed member of staff on Tuesday. Players will work on their fitness at home.Cologne said all players and staff were negative in tests conducted Wednesday with rapid testing kits.

PTI | Cologne | Updated: 17-03-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 17:57 IST
German club Cologne suspends training because of virus case

German soccer club Cologne canceled training Wednesday after a member of staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

The club said it made the decision after speaking with local health authorities following the positive test of the unnamed member of staff on Tuesday. Players will work on their fitness at home.

Cologne said all players and staff were negative in tests conducted Wednesday with rapid testing kits. However, the club said it will only resume training after it gets negative results from tests using the more sensitive and time-consuming polymerase chain reaction test. Those PCR tests are planned for Thursday.

Cologne is scheduled to host Borussia Dortmund on Saturday in a game which could be significant for both teams this season. Cologne could fall into the relegation zone with a loss, while a win could put Dortmund back into the Champions League places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM meet: Maha CM seeks more vaccination centres, Haffkine nod

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday sought approval for starting more vaccination centres to expedite inoculation in the state and demanded that Mumbai-based Haffkine Institute be allowed to produce the COVID-19 vaccine...

No decision till now to prepare NRC at national level, government informs Rajya Sabha

By Amit Kumar The government has not taken any decision till now to prepare the National Register of Citizens NRC at the national level, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.He was replying to a...

Political role under fire in European AstraZeneca vaccine suspensions

The decision by more than a dozen European countries to suspend AstraZenecas COVID-19 shot faced deepening scrutiny on Wednesday, amid concerns the step could undermine public confidence and delay efforts to beat the coronavirus pandemic.Th...

IIT Kharagpur, University of Manchester launch India-UK dual doctoral prog

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and the University of Manchester on Wednesday launched an India-UK dual doctoral programme.According to officials, students will be jointly recruited and spend time in both Manchester and Kharag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021