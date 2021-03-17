Left Menu

Ind W vs SA W: Playing against Pak in Durban helped tackle spinners, says Luus

After clinching the ODI series 4-1 against India, South Africa women skipper Sune Luus said that playing in Durban against Pakistan has helped the side tackle Indian spinners in the five-match series.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 18:24 IST
Ind W vs SA W: Playing against Pak in Durban helped tackle spinners, says Luus
South Africa won the ODI series against India 4-1 (Photo/ BCCI Women Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After clinching the ODI series 4-1 against India, South Africa women skipper Sune Luus said that playing in Durban against Pakistan has helped the side tackle Indian spinners in the five-match series. Mignon du Preez (57) and Anne Bosch (58) starred with the bat as South Africa defeated India by five wickets in the fifth and final ODI here at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday to take the series 4-1. The visitors played the Indians spinners confidently throughout the series and the skipper credited the Pakistan series in Durban for the success.

"We had the Pakistan series before coming to India and we played in Durban which is kind of sub-continent conditions. We had a lot of spin and that rewarded us. We were mentally ready for the 30-40 overs of the spin. We had a positive mindset towards facing spin and that definitely showed in the series," Luus said while replying to an ANI query in the post-match press conference. Luus missed the third and fourth ODI of the series and returned in the final game of the series.

"Extremely proud of the girls. I'm feeling much better. It is amazing to see what they can do without the skipper being there. They did an amazing job," she said. Mignon du Preez scored 166 runs including two fifties in the five ODIs and the Proteas captain termed her the key player of the series.

"She is an experienced player and it is amazing to see her coming in form in this series. She was the key for us in a couple of games, the way she managed the chase," Luus added. Both the teams will now play in the three-match T20I series commencing on March 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM meet: Maha CM seeks more vaccination centres, Haffkine nod

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday sought approval for starting more vaccination centres to expedite inoculation in the state and demanded that Mumbai-based Haffkine Institute be allowed to produce the COVID-19 vaccine...

No decision till now to prepare NRC at national level, government informs Rajya Sabha

By Amit Kumar The government has not taken any decision till now to prepare the National Register of Citizens NRC at the national level, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.He was replying to a...

Political role under fire in European AstraZeneca vaccine suspensions

The decision by more than a dozen European countries to suspend AstraZenecas COVID-19 shot faced deepening scrutiny on Wednesday, amid concerns the step could undermine public confidence and delay efforts to beat the coronavirus pandemic.Th...

IIT Kharagpur, University of Manchester launch India-UK dual doctoral prog

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and the University of Manchester on Wednesday launched an India-UK dual doctoral programme.According to officials, students will be jointly recruited and spend time in both Manchester and Kharag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021