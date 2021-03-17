Gundogan one of the most intelligent, wisest players I have trained: Guardiola

Left Menu

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hailed the impact created by midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and he has labelled him as one of the most intelligent players he has ever seen.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 18:38 IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hailed the impact created by midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and he has labelled him as one of the most intelligent players he has ever seen. Gundogan registered his 15th goal of the ongoing season to help City script a 2-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League.

With this win, City has progressed to the quarterfinals of the Champions League after scripting a 4-0 win on aggregate over Monchengladbach. "He's always had a sense of where the goal is, playing for Borussia Dortmund. He's an incredibly nice guy. He's one of the... I will never forget the time we spent together. As a player he is one of the most intelligent, wisest players I have ever trained, I have ever seen," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"This season, every time he has arrived near the goal, he has scored the goal, he has this quality but not just that. I'm so delighted with the performance from Ilkay again and from all of the team," he added. Gundogan has so far scored 12 goals in 23 games this Premier League season. The other three goals of his have come in the Champions League.

Manchester City is currently at the top of Premier League 2020-21 standings with 71 points from 30 games and Guardiola's side is 14 points ahead of the second-placed Manchester United. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

