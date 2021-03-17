Africa’s two recipients of 2021 Women’s Executive Leadership Scholarships

As more and more leading women spearhead through the sports industry, Rugby Africa (RugbyAfrique.com) has positioned itself to continue boosting women's involvement in the game, including leadership, by announcing on International Women's Day, Africa's first two recipients of the 2021 Women's Executive Leadership Scholarships.

This amazing opportunity qualifies two women from Africa to join the remaining ten women from around the world, who will each receive a £10,000 scholarship for leadership development support for formal or informal education, conferences, forums, mentoring and best practice study tours. Each scholarship will be tailored to meet the professional development needs of successful applicants.

Advertisement

The scholarships are open to women who:

Are currently involved in Rugby at a governance level (Union/Region Board Member) or,

Are currently involved in Rugby at a senior leadership level (reporting to CEO at third tier and above)or

Have the potential to be involved

PASSIONATE ABOUT WOMEN IN RUGBY

With their eyes on the prize and has carved a reputation within local rugby in their respective countries, recipients Peris Mukoko of Kenya and Abigail Mnikwa of Zimbabwe are proudly flying their flags high when it comes to leading women in sports.

Passionate about promoting young women in rugby, Mukoko comes with all the trimmings of leading this initiative. Currently, a board member of the Kenya Rugby Union, a certified World Rugby licensed Educator (First Female in Kenya and Third in Africa), a Rugby Africa Unstoppable Campaign Ambassador (2020), an active Level 2 Rugby Referee (since 2008), and recently co-opted into Rugby Africa's Referee Committee as Interim Referee Association representative, Mukoko is ready to take her knowledge and leadership skills to the next level.

'I am thrilled to be accepted on this prestigious scholarship. This scholarship will certainly aid me in building my skills as a mentor, as well as my project management skills. Running the proposed programme, for young girls, will be challenging for me but it will enable me to grow as an administrator in the game of rugby and as a person. I hope to gain a greater understanding of grassroots rugby in Kenya while travelling as the proposed program is targeted to run outside of Nairobi,' said Mukoko.

Just as talented and experienced, Mnikwa has worked within the Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) for the past 14 years as both a physiotherapist and sports administrator. Serving on the Zimbabwe Rugby Union board, Mnikwa is also Zimbabwe women's rugby chairperson, chairs the ZRU Covid-19 relief committee and is a World Rugby medical trainer.

As of recent, Mnikwa was appointed to the Rugby Africa women rugby advisory sub-committee for leadership, training, and conferences.

'It is an honour to be accepted and recognised by Rugby Africa. I am truly humbled by this acknowledgement. With my key focus on continuing to raise the bar for women in rugby and amplifying the rugby medical fraternity, I am determined to use this scholarship to sharpen my skills and understanding so I can move the dial within my goal areas,' said Mnikwa.

RUGBY AFRICA 2021 WOMEN'S EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP SCHOLARSHIPS TAILORED TO MAKE WOMEN IN RUGBY SUCCEED

Wishing both the women well, Women's Rugby Advisory Committee Chairwoman Paula Lanco said she was pleased that African women were taking on the challenge to become leaders, both on and off the field.

'Rugby is a Sport, Not a Gender'. As such my vision is to see the Africa women in rugby compete on the world stage. The Rugby Africa 2021 Women's Executive Leadership Scholarships is one sterling tool for our women to step forward and surge forward in rugby. Peris and Abigail have started on a journey that will only catapult them into the fraternity.'

Congratulating the women on their acceptance, Rugby Africa 2019 Women's Executive Leadership Scholarship recipient and Women's Rugby Advisory Committee Leadership and Training Sub-Committee Chairwoman, Regina Lunyolo said the benefits of the scholarship would surpass the two women's expectations.

'The scholarship programme is a fantastic way of empowering the current and next generation of global female leaders in rugby. Women sharing the space with male counterparts will not be a differentiator, but rather as an excelling professional who shares the same passions for the game.'

Women's Rugby Afrique Manager, Maha Zaoui shared similar sentiments, noting that the scholarships were indeed a booster.

'A former recipient myself of the Rugby Africa 2018 Women's Executive Leadership Scholarship, I have grown in areas that I would never have imagined. It set the course for my success to date and the ability to alter women's rugby. Thanks to this scholarship, I got into the MEMOS programme, which is an Executive Masters of Sport Organisations (Management), run by the International Olympic Committee. Peris and Abigail are on a good trajectory.'

(With Inputs from APO)