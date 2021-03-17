Left Menu

Teden Mengi signs long-term deal with Manchester United

Manchester United on Wednesday announced that Teden Mengi has signed a new long-term contract which will keep him at the club until June 2024, with the option to extend for a further year.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 17-03-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 19:22 IST
Teden Mengi signs long-term deal with Manchester United
Teden Mengi with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo/ Manchester United Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United on Wednesday announced that Teden Mengi has signed a new long-term contract which will keep him at the club until June 2024, with the option to extend for a further year. "Mengi is a product of the club's famed Academy and has been at United since the age of seven. Mengi will be looking to hone his talents and maintain his development at the club over the coming years," the club said in a statement.

The 18-year-old, who made his debut in last season's Europa League tie against LASK at Old Trafford, was promoted to the senior squad at the start of the 2020/21 campaign. During the first half of the season, Mengi trained with the first-team squad whilst featuring 10 times for Neil Wood's Under-23s side.

The Manchester-born prospect joined Derby County on loan in the January transfer window and has already made six appearances for the Rams, relishing the opportunity to work under United's all-time leading goalscorer, Wayne Rooney. The England Under-19 international has captained United throughout the age groups and has been regularly praised for his mentality. The Academy graduate is the third United player to sign a long-term contract this week following on from Hannibal and Anthony Elanga. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gasoline demand may never recover from pandemic, says IEA

Gasoline demand may never recover to pre-pandemic levels, the International Energy Agency IEA said on Wednesday, with increased use in developing countries offset by rising fuel efficiency and a switch to electric vehicles in wealthy nation...

No early indication of racial motive in Atlanta-area spa shootings, authorities say

The suspect in the fatal shooting of eight people at day spas in and around Atlanta on Tuesday indicated he had issues with sexual addiction and the shootings may have not been motivated by racial hatred, law enforcement officials said on W...

Funds allocation to MEA inadequate considering India's foreign policy objectives: Par panel

The budgetary allocation to the Ministry of External Affairs MEA is inadequate, considering the extent and magnitude of Indias diplomatic outreach and foreign policy objectives, a parliamentary committee said in a report on Wednesday.The pa...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. housing market takes breather amid bitterly cold weather

U.S. homebuilding dropped to a six-month low in February as severe cold gripped many parts of the country, in a temporary setback for a housing market that remains supported by extremely lean inventories amid strong demand for larger homes....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021