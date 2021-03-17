Team India bags two gold in equestrian event

The Indian team won two gold medals on the second day of the ITPF World Cup Qualifiers for Tent Pegging.

The Indian team won the gold medal in Team Sword competition with 111 points. Nepal won the silver with 98 points and the bronze medal was won by Pakistan with 89.5 points.

Dinesh G Karlekar, B R Jena, Mohit Kumar and Sandeep Kumar were part of the winning Indian team. In Individual Sword competition, Dinesh G Karlekar from India bagged the gold medal. Sandeep Kumar from India won silver and Muhammad Nasir Abbas from Pakistan and Golam from Nepal both won the bronze medals. Ahmad Afsar, coach cum manager of the Indian team, said, ''I'm really satisfied with the way all the riders are performing in the competition so far. I hope our riders continue the good form on the final day tomorrow and eventually qualify for the World Cup.'' A total of five teams including India, Belarus, USA, Pakistan and Nepal are competing at World Cup Qualifiers. Out of these five teams only one will qualify for the World Cup.

