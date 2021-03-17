Left Menu

Soccer-Review finds "institutional failings" at English FA over child protection

Their evidence led to a number of high-profile convictions and some of England's leading clubs have faced criticism. "The FA acted far too slowly to introduce appropriate and sufficient child protection measures, and to ensure that safeguarding was taken seriously by those involved in the game," said the 710-page report that was conducted by senior lawyer Clive Sheldon and released on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 20:43 IST
Soccer-Review finds "institutional failings" at English FA over child protection

England's Football Association acted far too slowly to implement measures to protect children between October 1995 and May 2000 because of significant institutional failings, an independent report concluded.

The review into historical child abuse in the game was commissioned by the FA in 2016 after a victim broke taboo by speaking in public about how he was abused as a young footballer by his coach, encouraging many others to break their silence. Some of the victims said they were abused repeatedly, and revealed the deep impact it had on their lives. Their evidence led to a number of high-profile convictions and some of England's leading clubs have faced criticism.

"These are significant institutional failings for which there is no excuse."

There were at least 240 suspects and 692 survivors of sexual abuse as of August last year and the vast majority of allegations involved the period of review, the report said. "It is clear that a great deal of sexual abuse did occur within football from 1970 to 2005," it said.

The FA was strongly criticised by Julian Knight, the chair of British parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee. "The failure of the FA to keep children safe is truly shocking," he said. "There can be no excuses for the critical delays to act or provide guidance to those working on child protection. We could be looking at the biggest safeguarding scandal in football's history."

He said he was shocked by the scale of the abuse, adding: "The FA has grave questions to answer about its past record and needs to reassure parents about what it's doing now to ensure that children are being kept safe from predators." The FA was due to respond to the findings later on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

