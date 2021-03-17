Left Menu

Russia arrests senior water sports official on fraud charges, says court

Athletes from Russia will compete under the acronym ROC without their flag and anthem at the Games as part of sanctions for several doping scandals, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said last month. The re-scheduled Olympics are due to be staged from July 23 to Aug. 8.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:01 IST
Russia arrests senior water sports official on fraud charges, says court
Reprentative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Russia has arrested the head of three water sports federations over suspected fraud, a Moscow court said on Wednesday, just over four months before the start of the Tokyo Olympics. Alexei Vlasenko, head of Russia's water polo, diving and synchronised swimming federations, faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of large-scale fraud.

"The court granted the investigators' petition for a measure of restraint in the form of detention," Moscow's Basmanny Court said. "Vlasenko is under arrest until May 16."

Reuters could not immediately reach Vlasenko for comment. Athletes from Russia will compete under the acronym ROC without their flag and anthem at the Games as part of sanctions for several doping scandals, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said last month.

The re-scheduled Olympics are due to be staged from July 23 to Aug. 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana records 4 more fatalities, 555 fresh COVID-19 cases

Haryana reported four more coronavirus-related fatalities on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 3,083 while the infection count rose to 2,76,635 with 555 fresh cases, a bulletin by the Health Department said.While two fatalities were repor...

Cong responsible for infiltration in NE, militancy in J&K : Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesay slammed the Congress for lack of development and infiltration in the north east and militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.Addressing three back-to-back public rallies at Hojai, Kalaigaon and Ra...

Uber's UK driver benefits highlight broader gig-worker challenges

Ubers proposal to expand benefits to British drivers following a court defeat last month has not put an end to the fight for better gig-worker pay in the UK and around the world, an issue that has become a flashpoint for the labor movement....

Republicans hostility grows toward illegal immigrants as party attacks Biden on border

Republican voters in the United States are increasingly hostile toward illegal immigrants, ReutersIpsos polling shows, an unease that the Republican Party is moving to capitalize on in its bid to retake Congress. The poll findings, based on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021