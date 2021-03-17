The following are the top/expected sports stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Updated report of All England Championship badminton tournament.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-PREVIEW In must-win game, India aim to negate toss factor Ahmedabad, Mar 17 (PTI) India would aim to take the toss out of equation and put up a much improved all-round show against a formidable England in their to bid to level the series in the fourth Twenty20, here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IND-2ND LD WOM South Africa seal ODI series 4-1, give India plenty to think about ahead of World Cup Lucknow, Mar 17 (PTI) South Africa added salt to India's wounds by registering a five-wicket win over the hosts in the low-scoring fifth and final women's ODI to seal the series 4-1 here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-RATHOUR Three failures doesn't change the fact that KL is our best T20 batsman: Rathour Ahmedabad, Mar 17 (PTI) Three cheap dismissals can't change the fact that KL Rahul is India's ''best T20 batsman'' and it won't be long that one shot or one innings will get him back to his best, batting coach Vikram Rathour said, promising support for the struggling opener.

SPO-BAD-IND Srikanth, Kashyap knocked out of men's singles in All England Birmingham, Mar 17 (PTI) India's ace shuttlers Kidami Srikanth and Parupalli Kashyap suffered early exits in the prestigious All England Badminton Championships, losing their respective opening round men's singles matches here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-ENG-BUTTLER Morgan is a pioneer in white ball cricket: Buttler Ahmedabad, Mar 17 (PTI) Skipper Eoin Morgan is one of the white ball ''pioneers'', who has propelled English cricket to a different level with his incredible leadership, reckons his deputy Jos Buttler.

SPO-CRI-T20-RANKINGS Kohli returns to top 5 in ICC T20I rankings Dubai, Mar 17 (PTI) Following his stellar performance in the ongoing series against England, India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday broke back into the top of the ICC T20 batsmen rankings.

SPO-CRI-WOM Women's ODI: Nagaland all out for 17, Mumbai chase down target in 4 balls Indore, Mar 18 (PTI) In a bizarre women's game, domestic giants Mumbai bundled out minnows Nagaland for a paltry 17 in the ongoing Senior One-Day Trophy and then chased down the target in just four balls without any loss, here on Wednesday.

SPO-VIRUS-BAD-IND Indian contingent cleared to take part in All England after three shuttlers test negative in retests Birmingham, Mar 17 (PTI) The Indian badminton contingent has been cleared to participate in the All England Championships after the players, who had tested positive for COVID-19, returned negative in retests conducted by the governing body (BWF) on Wednesday.

SPO-SHOOT-LD WC (CORRECTED) ISSF World Cup: Hope India sets an example for other nations, says NRAI chief New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) The upcoming shooting World Cup in Delhi, the first international event for an Olympic sport in India amid the COVID-19 pandemic, can be a benchmark for other countries to follow, National Rifle Association of India President Raninder Singh said on Wednesday.

SPO-TENNIS-IND Bopanna-Qureshi pair loses first match after reunion Acapulco, Mar 17 (PTI) The 'Indo-Pak pair' of Rohan Bopanna and Aisam ul Haq Qureshi lost its first match after rejoining forces, bowing out of the ATP 500 event here on Wednesday.

SPO-FENCING-BHAVANI Tried to compete in tournaments even with injuries to qualify for Olympics: Bhavani Devi New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) The first Indian fencer to qualify for Olympics, CA Bhavani Devi on Wednesday recalled that she was so desperate to make the cut for the Tokyo Games that she competed in tournaments to improve her rankings despite nursing injuries.

SPO-ATH-NATIONALS Avinash Sable, Neeraj Chopra, Tajinderpal Toor give India reason for cheer Patiala, Mar 17 (PTI) Maharashtra's Avinash Sable paid the best possible tribute to late coach Nikolai Snesarev, posting a new national record time of 8 minutes 20.20 seconds to win the 3000m steeplechase at the Federation Cup Senior National Athletics Championships here on Wednesday.

SPO-BAD-ALLENGLAND-DELAY Start of All England badminton delayed due to inconclusive COVID reports Birmingham, Mar 17 (PTI) The start of the Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships was on Wednesday delayed by a couple of hours following a ''significant number'' of inconclusive COVID-19 test results, the organisers informed.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri gets back to action at PGA National Palm Beach (Florida), Mar 17 (PTI) Seeking to regain his form and rhythm, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri will return to what he considers his home course, the PGA National, for the Honda Classic this week.

SPO-BOX-IND Solanki enters quarterfinals of Bosphorus Boxing Tournament New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Commonwealth Games gold medallist Gaurav Solanki (57kg) advanced to the quarterfinals of the Bosphorus Boxing Tournament with a facile opening round win in Istanbul Turkey.

SPO-GOLF-WOM Jahanvi takes lead in 6th leg of WPGT Jaipur, Mar 17 (PTI) Jahanvi Bakshi carded a one-under 69 on the opening day to take the lead in the sixth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-RAMAN Players lacked game time, says Raman after 1-4 defeat to SA Lucknow, Mar 17 (PTI) India women's team head coach WV Raman on Wednesday said his players lacked game time and were short on ''mental stamina and ''cricketing fitness'' as the hosts were blanked 1-4 by South Africa in a five-match ODI series here.

SPO-GOLF-NCR Chikkarangappa rises to top with 65 on day two Gurugram, Mar 17 (PTI) Defending champion Chikkarangappa S of Bengaluru carded a sublime seven-under-65, the day's joint best score, to emerge as halfway leader with a total of nine-under-135 at the Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship here on Wednesday.

SPO-EQUESTRIAN-IND Team India bags two gold in equestrian event Greater Noida, Mar 17 (PTI) The Indian team won two gold medals on the second day of the ITPF World Cup Qualifiers for Tent Pegging.

