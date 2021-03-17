Left Menu

Africa-bound Pakistan cricketer tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:12 IST
Africa-bound Pakistan cricketer tests positive for COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

One player selected for the cricket tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe has tested positive for COVID-19, the Pakistan Cricket Board said Wednesday.

The PCB conducted virus tests on players picked for the tours and said "all squad members have tested negative, except for one player." The 34 remaining players will assemble in Lahore on Thursday and training camp begins from Friday until the team departs for South Africa on March 26.

The cricket board didn't reveal the identity of the player who tested positive but said he will undergo another test on Thursday. If his test returns negative, the player will travel to Lahore and remain in isolation for two more days before being retested.

Pakistan will play three one-day internationals and four Twenty20s in South Africa, followed by three T20s and two test matches in Zimbabwe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK facing big cut in COVID-19 vaccine supplies at the end of March - letter

Britain will see a significant reduction in the amount of vaccines available from March 29 due to a cut in supply coming into the country, a letter sent around the state-run health service said on Wednesday.The Governments Vaccines Task For...

Innovation Park inaugurated in Madras Christian College

An Innovation Park, aimed at promoting innovation, incubation and startups, has been set up at the campus of city-based Madras Christian College.The Innovation Park, developed with contribution from MRF Ltd., would be an autonomous centre w...

Syria to get first deliveries of COVAX vaccines within weeks - WHO official

Syria will take delivery within weeks of its first COVID-19 vaccines from the global vaccine sharing platform COVAX, allowing it to kick off its national inoculation programme as early as next month, the U.N. health agencys country head sai...

Haryana records 4 more fatalities, 555 fresh COVID-19 cases

Haryana reported four more coronavirus-related fatalities on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 3,083 while the infection count rose to 2,76,635 with 555 fresh cases, a bulletin by the Health Department said.While two fatalities were repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021