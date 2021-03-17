Soccer-Odegaard has settled in quickly at Arsenal, says Arteta

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard has adapted very quickly after arriving on loan from Real Madrid in January and the Norwegian can only get better, manager Mikel Arteta said on Wednesday. Odegaard, 22, has scored in his last two games, grabbing Arsenal's opener in the first leg of the Europa League last-16 tie against Olympiakos as well as Sunday's derby win over Tottenham Hotspur.

"I think everybody has been really impressed with how quickly he adapted, how professional he is, how quickly he engaged with everybody and the performances he is putting in as well," Arteta told reporters. "I think his understanding of what we want is excellent. His work rate has been phenomenal and he's doing something which in my opinion he could improve a lot, which is getting in the opponents' box and being more decisive in the score line.

"He's doing that, he's scored two goals, he's got some really important entrances in the zone and he looks all the time really dangerous. It's something that if he adds that to his game he becomes a real complete player." Arsenal host Olympiakos on Thursday with a 3-1 lead from the first leg and Arteta said the job was far from done against the Greek side who eliminated them from the competition last season.

"From what I've seen from Olympiakos and the amount of games that they've won in the last minutes and the belief that they have in that team, it will be tough and they'll try to put us under pressure," Arteta said. Arsenal will be wary of striker Youssef El-Arabi, who scored in the first leg.

"(El-Arabi) is a really clever striker... in the opponents' box," he said. "His movement is very intelligent and we'll have to be careful with him tomorrow again."

