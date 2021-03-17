Left Menu

Soccer-Odegaard has settled in quickly at Arsenal, says Arteta

Odegaard, 22, has scored in his last two games, grabbing Arsenal's opener in the first leg of the Europa League last-16 tie against Olympiakos as well as Sunday's derby win over Tottenham Hotspur. "I think everybody has been really impressed with how quickly he adapted, how professional he is, how quickly he engaged with everybody and the performances he is putting in as well," Arteta told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:54 IST
Soccer-Odegaard has settled in quickly at Arsenal, says Arteta
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard has adapted very quickly after arriving on loan from Real Madrid in January and the Norwegian can only get better, manager Mikel Arteta said on Wednesday. Odegaard, 22, has scored in his last two games, grabbing Arsenal's opener in the first leg of the Europa League last-16 tie against Olympiakos as well as Sunday's derby win over Tottenham Hotspur.

"I think everybody has been really impressed with how quickly he adapted, how professional he is, how quickly he engaged with everybody and the performances he is putting in as well," Arteta told reporters. "I think his understanding of what we want is excellent. His work rate has been phenomenal and he's doing something which in my opinion he could improve a lot, which is getting in the opponents' box and being more decisive in the score line.

"He's doing that, he's scored two goals, he's got some really important entrances in the zone and he looks all the time really dangerous. It's something that if he adds that to his game he becomes a real complete player." Arsenal host Olympiakos on Thursday with a 3-1 lead from the first leg and Arteta said the job was far from done against the Greek side who eliminated them from the competition last season.

"From what I've seen from Olympiakos and the amount of games that they've won in the last minutes and the belief that they have in that team, it will be tough and they'll try to put us under pressure," Arteta said. Arsenal will be wary of striker Youssef El-Arabi, who scored in the first leg.

"(El-Arabi) is a really clever striker... in the opponents' box," he said. "His movement is very intelligent and we'll have to be careful with him tomorrow again."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP STF nabs notorious criminal wanted in 2015 murder case in Kanpur

The Special Task Force STF of the Uttar Pradesh police arrested a notorious criminal following an encounter in Kanpur on Wednesday, STF sources here said.Criminal Ravi Soni, who was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on information leading to...

UK facing big cut in COVID-19 vaccine supplies at the end of March - letter

Britain will see a significant reduction in the amount of vaccines available from March 29 due to a cut in supply coming into the country, a letter sent around the state-run health service said on Wednesday.The Governments Vaccines Task For...

Innovation Park inaugurated in Madras Christian College

An Innovation Park, aimed at promoting innovation, incubation and startups, has been set up at the campus of city-based Madras Christian College.The Innovation Park, developed with contribution from MRF Ltd., would be an autonomous centre w...

Syria to get first deliveries of COVAX vaccines within weeks - WHO official

Syria will take delivery within weeks of its first COVID-19 vaccines from the global vaccine sharing platform COVAX, allowing it to kick off its national inoculation programme as early as next month, the U.N. health agencys country head sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021