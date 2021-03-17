Left Menu

Srikanth, Kashyap knocked out of men's singles in All England

Indias ace shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Parupalli Kashyap suffered early exits in the prestigious All England Badminton Championships, losing their respective opening round mens singles matches here on Wednesday. However, the Indian duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy got the better of Thailands Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard in straight games, 21-14 21-12, in a womens doubles match that lasted 30 minutes.

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:57 IST
Srikanth, Kashyap knocked out of men's singles in All England

India's ace shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Parupalli Kashyap suffered early exits in the prestigious All England Badminton Championships, losing their respective opening round men's singles matches here on Wednesday. However, the Indian duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy got the better of Thailand's Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard in straight games, 21-14 21-12, in a women's doubles match that lasted 30 minutes. Seeded eight, Srikanth lost to Ireland's unseeded player Nguyen Nhat 11-21 21-15 12-21 on the opening day of the tournament. His match lasted exactly an hour as the player from Ireland came back strongly after losing the second game against the Indian.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Kashyap went down in straight games to top seeded Japanese Kento Momota 13-21 2-22 in 42 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP STF nabs notorious criminal wanted in 2015 murder case in Kanpur

The Special Task Force STF of the Uttar Pradesh police arrested a notorious criminal following an encounter in Kanpur on Wednesday, STF sources here said.Criminal Ravi Soni, who was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on information leading to...

UK facing big cut in COVID-19 vaccine supplies at the end of March - letter

Britain will see a significant reduction in the amount of vaccines available from March 29 due to a cut in supply coming into the country, a letter sent around the state-run health service said on Wednesday.The Governments Vaccines Task For...

Innovation Park inaugurated in Madras Christian College

An Innovation Park, aimed at promoting innovation, incubation and startups, has been set up at the campus of city-based Madras Christian College.The Innovation Park, developed with contribution from MRF Ltd., would be an autonomous centre w...

Syria to get first deliveries of COVAX vaccines within weeks - WHO official

Syria will take delivery within weeks of its first COVID-19 vaccines from the global vaccine sharing platform COVAX, allowing it to kick off its national inoculation programme as early as next month, the U.N. health agencys country head sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021