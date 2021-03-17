Soccer-PSG close training facility after COVID-19 outbreak

Paris St Germain have closed their training facility as a precautionary measure after detecting several cases of COVID-19, the French Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday. The training centre will be closed until Monday and another screening session will be carried out on Friday.

The men's team are unaffected and face Lille in the French Cup last 16 later on Wednesday, but the women's team were unable to play their game against Sparta Prague in the Champions League. PSG lead 5-0 from the first leg of the last-16 tie but would advance on aggregate if the match is forfeited, which would be considered a 3-0 loss.

Advertisement

"Given the mandatory quarantine of the Paris Saint-Germain team... the UEFA Champions League match between Sparta Prague and Paris Saint-Germain, initially scheduled for Wednesday March 17, 2021 in Chomutov, cannot be held," UEFA said. "The case is submitted to the UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Control Body, which will take a decision shortly."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)