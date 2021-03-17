Sports News Roundup: Alex Ovechkin alone in 6th on all-time goals list; Rublev joins Zverev in slamming ATP's revised ranking system and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics: Nine British athletes test positive for COVID-19 - Times

Nine members of Britain's athletics team have tested positive for COVID-19, raising concerns over the risks involved in travelling as a group ahead of this year's Tokyo Olympics, the Times reported. British media reported last week that the entire team was forced to isolate after returning from the European Indoor Championships in Poland after a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

NBA roundup: Damian Lillard scores 50 as Blazers rally

Damian Lillard made two free throws with 1.2 seconds left to cap a season-best 50-point effort as the Portland Trail Blazers rallied from a 17-point, fourth-quarter deficit to post a dramatic 125-124 home win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard, who also had 10 assists, was fouled by Eric Bledsoe before making both attempts. New Orleans' Zion Williamson saw his short bank shot bounce off the rim as time expired.

NFL: San Francisco re-sign Trent Williams to historic six-year deal

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams has agreed a six-year deal worth $138.06 million to stay with the franchise, his agency said on Wednesday. The deal includes $55.1 million in fully guaranteed money and a $30.1 million signing bonus, making him the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history, NFL Network said.

Lebron James wants an NBA franchise after Fenway stake

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James says he wants to own an NBA franchise after taking a stake in Boston-based Fenway Sports Group (FSG). "My goal is to own a team, own an NBA team," he said after the Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Staples Center on Tuesday night.

Reports: Washington nabs CB William Jackson on $42M deal

Free agent cornerback William Jackson agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Washington Football Team, according to multiple reports. Jackson, 28, was a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016 and had the best season of his career in 2020 based on Pro Football Focus grades.

Russia arrests senior water sports official on fraud charges, says court

Russia has arrested the head of three water sports federations over suspected fraud, a Moscow court said on Wednesday, just over four months before the start of the Tokyo Olympics. Alexei Vlasenko, head of Russia's water polo, diving and synchronised swimming federations, faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of large-scale fraud.

Rublev joins Zverev in slamming ATP's revised ranking system

Russian world number eight Andrey Rublev has joined U.S. Open runner-up Alexander Zverev in criticising ATP Tour's current rankings system during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the revised rules do not fairly reward performance. Zverev, ranked seventh, said it was "absurd" he remained behind Roger Federer under the system having won two titles and finishing runner-up at a Grand Slam and a Masters 1000, given that the Swiss was out injured for over a year.

Roundup: Iowa State reportedly hires UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger

UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger is expected to be named the next Iowa State coach, according to multiple reports Wednesday. Otzelberger, 43, was 29-30 in two seasons at UNLV and had a 70-33 record at South Dakota State (2016-19) prior to taking over the Rebels' program.

Voluntary vaccination for Russian athletes going to Olympics, says sports minister

Russian athletes going to this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be vaccinated against COVID-19 on a voluntary basis, Russian news agencies cited Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin as saying on Wednesday. The International Olympic Committee has said getting the vaccine is "encouraged" but not compulsory for athletes.

NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin alone in 6th on all-time goals list

Alex Ovechkin hit two more milestones Tuesday night, when the star left winger assisted on the Capitals' first goal and scored the second one in Washington's 3-1 win over the visiting New York Islanders. Ovechkin's 718th career goal broke a tie with Phil Esposito for sixth on the all-time list, and the assist gave him 1,300 career points.

