Soccer-PSG beat Lille to reach French Cup quarters

Paris St Germain forwards Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe fired them to a 3-0 win over Lille on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the French Cup. Argentine Icardi put the holders in front by bundling the ball into the net in the ninth minute while France striker Mbappe doubled their advantage from the penalty spot shortly before halftime.

Lille, who lead PSG at the top of the Ligue 1 standings by three points, were awarded a penalty in the second half which would have given them hope of clawing their way back into the Cup tie. But PSG keeper Keylor Navas saved Yusuf Yazici's spot-kick, a week after keeping out a penalty from Barcelona's Lionel Messi in the Champions League, and Mbappe rounded off the victory for the hosts by striking again in stoppage time.

